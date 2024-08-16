Forging connections through U22’s Free Bus Travel: Abdulmuiz’s story
An 18-year-old volunteer from Glasgow shares how Scotland’s Young Person’s Free Bus Travel scheme allows him to support people affected by cancer.
Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Abdulmuiz Adarangio moved to Clydebank just over a year ago and has been volunteering with Beatson Cancer Charity ever since he first spotted the charity’s yellow-wrapped bus, which was donated by First Bus last year to help raise awareness of the charity throughout the city.
“I heard about Beatson because I saw the big yellow bus on my way to school and when I got home, I looked it up to see what they were about”, explains Abdulmuiz in the new video linked here.
“I love volunteering because it helps me meet a lot of people. It gives me a sense of connection and this good feeling inside. Volunteering has helped me build my confidence and a sense of belonging - it’s helped me feel more settled in Scotland” he adds, talking about his experience of lending a hand as a barista within Beatson’s onsite café, where he serves up teas and coffees to those going through cancer treatments and their loved ones.
Abdulmuiz also donates his time to take part in Beatson’s bucket collections around the city, gathering generous donations from members of the public which all directly contribute to Beatson’s mission to ensure no one has to face cancer alone.
“Without the bus, I wouldn’t be able to come down to fulfil my volunteering duties. This wouldn’t be possible. The bus is easy to use because I’ve got the First Bus app which I use to check timings and navigations. The best part is it’s free because I’ve got my Young Person’s bus pass” Abdulmuiz adds, in the hope that he can inspire more young people to use free bus travel to get involved in local volunteering opportunities.
Marlyn Hosie, Volunteer Manager from Beatson Cancer Charity said: “Volunteers like Abdulmuiz are at the heart of what we do. Their kindness, generosity and spirit embody everything that Beatson represents and we’re so grateful to everyone who donates their time to help us support those experiencing cancer.
“Abdulmuiz’s story shows the real-world impact of our partnership with First Bus. Something as simple as spotting our branded bus out in the streets resulted in him signing up as a volunteer and he’s since become a key member of our café team, brightening up the days of the people we work with, as well as their family members and loved ones.”
First Bus partnered with Beatson Cancer Charity last year, donating a customised and bespoke double-decker bus to help the charity raise awareness of its ‘Together Along the Way’ campaign across the west of Scotland. The branded vehicle was also staffed by charity team members and volunteers who were on hand to provide more information on Beatson’s mission and the role it plays in supporting the community.
