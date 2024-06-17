Former Scottish Paralympian proud to be part of ParalympicsGB Athlete Community launch
Scottish Athlete Peter McGuire, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics in Boccia, attended the launch of the community at ParalympicsGB Headquarters - and is calling on his athlete compatriots to come forward and claim their place in history. McGuire explained: “I’m more honoured than proud, just being asked to come and help start this off for other people, connecting again once more.
“I’m really looking forward to connecting with athletes that have been on the journey that I’ve been on and sharing those experiences with younger people actually starting their own journey, empowering them with what we’ve learned and driving things forward”.
The call has been put out to help find everyone that has ever competed for Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympic Games whether it was London 2012 or Rome 1960 and put them forward to claim their place in history.
As the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games approaches, this moment in history marks a significant change for Paralympic sport in the UK as every athlete that represents Great Britain and Northern Ireland participating this summer will be included into the community of Paralympians.
The ParalympicsGB Athlete Community opens the door for Paralympians of all ages to come together with old friends and ex-teammates as sporting legends to reconnect and build strong connections for life. Members will also act as champions to promote participation in disability sport.
The community will provide unique benefits for all athletes which include reunion events, recognition, and for social connection to share experiences with both active and previous athletes.
If you, or someone you know, has previously competed for Great Britain & Northern Ireland at a Paralympic Games, you can help celebrate these extraordinary achievements by getting in touch with ParalympicsGB. We want to hear from family members of deceased Paralympians to ensure that they are also recognised in our history.
Visit www.paralympics.org.uk/athlete-community to find out more.
