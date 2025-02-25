Free gardening workshops at Dobbies’ Glasgow store this March

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting two free workshops at its Glasgow store this March for gardeners of all ages; Prepare to Propagate and Beyond the Secret Garden.

Prepare to Propagate is March’s Grow How session that is open to everyone, no matter their gardening ability with the opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ Green Team. This month’s workshop aims to encourage the nation to grow their own, working with the seasons to maximise an indoor or outdoor space, no matter how big or small.

The demonstrations will take place in the Glasgow store on Saturday March 1 and Wednesday March 5 at 10.30am and 3.30pm, delving into propagation, what it is, the different methods and top tools to use, followed by the opportunity to give it a go by taking a cutting home.

In celebration of World Book Day (Thursday March 6), Dobbies’ workshop, Beyond the Secret Garden, is welcoming children aged 4-10 years old along to celebrate reading by exploring the world of garden-related books.

From classics to modern stories, children will discover secret messages, killer plants and very hungry caterpillars. They’ll get involved in open discussions about their favourite books to read, and Dobbies’ colleagues will spotlight two of the most famous books about gardening, The Secret Garden and Tom’s Midnight Garden.

Kids at the Glasgow store will also get stuck into fun games and a hands-on craft activity, making their very own secret garden to take home, receiving advice on how to care for it to keep it thriving.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson is excited for March’s Little Seedlings Club workshop that celebrates books and gardens. She said: “Reading is a huge part of a childhood, giving kids adventure, escapism and endless memories.

“We’re excited to mark World Book Day this March with attendees at our Glasgow store and warmly encourage kids to dress up as their favourite book character for their visit to Dobbies. These workshops are a great place for children to get together and have some fun in a friendly group setting.”

Families are also invited to come and join in the fun at Dobbies’ Little Seedlings soft play, where children of all ages, from babies and toddlers to young kids, can let off some steam and play in a safe environment.

The soft play area is in Dobbies’ restaurant, where families can enjoy tasty meals and snacks, and from March 6, kids eat for £1 with every adult main meal. Pre-booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, but there may be walk-in spaces available on the day, prices and age ranges vary for each store, starting at £2.

To find out more about the Beyond the Secret Garden Little Seedlings Club workshop and March’s Grow How on propagation at Dobbies’ Glasgow store, visit www.dobbies.com/events.