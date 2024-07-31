Funeral service operative crowned Miss Great Britain Glasgow at glittering ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia Sharkey, from Lesmahagow, will now go on to compete for the title of Miss Great Britain in Leicester in October.

A funeral service operative has been crowned the new Miss Great Britain Glasgow.

Olivia Sharkey, from Lesmahagow, was named winner of the prestigious competition at a glittering ceremony at the Broadcroft Hotel in Kirkintilloch last weekend (Sunday 20 July 2024).

The 21-year-old blonde beauty beat nine other competitors to the title, with Rebecca Miller from East Kilbride coming second and Sophie Louise Stewart from Greenock placing third.

Olivia Sharkey has been crowned Miss Great Britain Glasgow 2024 | Brian Hayes

Olivia will now go on to represent the city at the UK’s longest running beauty pageant Miss Great Britain at the national final in Leicester on Friday 18 October 2024.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when they called my name out as the winner – I’m still pinching myself!

“I entered the competition as I wanted to take a leap out of my comfort zone, and I’m so glad the risk paid off.

“It was truly the most rewarding experience and I’m so grateful that I got to spend it alongside a group of some of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met.

“I’m so honoured to be able to represent my hometown of Glasgow at the country’s longest running beauty pageant and I can’t wait to continue to use my title to raise awareness of the causes closest to my heart.”

Olivia, who is one of only three female funeral service operatives at firm Joseph Potts Funeral Directors, hopes to use her platform to continue to raise funds and awareness for bereavement charity, Cruse Scotland.

She continued: “Helping others to navigate through grief is one of the most rewarding things about my job, and I feel so honoured to be supporting others going through what can be an incredibly tough time.

“Hearing the stories of the families in our care is what inspired me to increase awareness of Cruse Scotland, and over the last seven months I’ve been proud to raise more than £1,300 for the organisation.

Olivia Sharkey has been crowned Miss Great Britain Glasgow 2024 (credit - Brian Hayes ) | Brian Hayes

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside the charity during my tenure as Miss Great Britain Glasgow in the hopes that their services can reach those who need it most.”

Olivia McPike, co-director of Miss Great Britain Glasgow, said: “We are overjoyed to welcome Olivia as our new titleholder, and we can’t wait to support her in her journey to the Miss Great Britain stage later this year.

“This competition is all about empowering women to be the very best version of themselves, and we are so incredibly proud of each of our finalists and how far they have come.

“Olivia is the epitome of the Miss Great Britain values of strength, intelligence, ambition, integrity and compassion. Her dedication to raising funds and awareness of her chosen charity, Cruse Scotland, is truly commendable and we look forward to helping her amplify the great work of the charity over the next year.”

Established in 1945, Miss Great Britain has long been recognised as the UK’s oldest and most prestigious pageant, with former winners including Scots model and dancer Deone Robertson and Capital FM presenter Amy Meisak.

Now in its third year, Miss Great Britain Glasgow has enjoyed recent success at the national final, with 2023 titleholder Aimee McKay placing in the top seven against 40 delegates.