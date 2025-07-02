George is recognised for lifetime of service to civil engineering

George Rowe, from Glasgow, has received an Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Egnyte, from the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (Southern) after 39 years of high service to construction.

George, a former professional footballer, was recognised at the ceremony in London for his innovation in the rail sector, having started his own business – MegaTech Projects – and introduced a new approach to delivering station renewal schemes. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (FCInstCES).

Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, congratulated George on his success, commenting: “George has demonstrated skill and perseverance throughout his career, while at the same time inspiring his team to develop their own skills and training. He has shared his business success widely across local and national charities through support and sponsorship. As such, he is creating a real legacy for his business and our industry.”