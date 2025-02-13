Girlguiding fundraiser is a reel success

More than 250 music fans enjoyed a fantastic evening of music from the Bearsden Fiddlers, who entertained the audience at Clydebank Town Hall with their lively and traditional Scottish tunes.

The funds raised will go towards building Catterburn Outdoor Activity Centre, near Croftamie. The new, fully accessible centre will replace the much-loved Brownie House, which was hit by flooding in January 2023. It will provide a retreat for Milngavie and Bearsden’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers to experience outdoor adventures and create lifelong memories.

Special guests at the event, on Saturday, February 8, included Milngavie councillor Jim Gibbons and Lyndsay Strang, assistant chief commissioner of Girlguiding Scotland.

Lorna Hamilton, county commissioner for Girlguiding Dunbartonshire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who supported this event.

“Raising £5,000 is a fantastic achievement, and it brings us one step closer to making the new Catterburn Outdoor Activity Centre a reality.

“A huge thank you to the Bearsden Fiddlers, our volunteers, and everyone who bought a ticket or donated to the cause."

The success of this concert is part of a wider fundraising campaign to ensure the new centre can be built, providing a safe and inspiring environment for generations of Girlguiding members to enjoy.

For more information about the fundraising campaign and how to support Girlguiding Dunbartonshire, visit bit.ly/CatterburnDonate

1 . Contributed A reel success: The Bearsden Fiddlers were on fine form Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Helpers: 1st Bearsden Rainbows Georgia Palmer and Quinn Harper collected donations Photo: Submitted