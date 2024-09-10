Glasgow artist explosion gunpowder works marks him in Royal Academies Exhibitions

Award winning Scottish artist, Frank To is setting off a chain reaction in the art world as his gunpowder works have caused an explosion of interest.

To is representing the best of Scottish contemporary art as his work has been accepted to the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast and the famous Royal West England Academy Annual open exhibition at the RWA in Bristol. All this shortly after shortlisted as a finalist for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists National Art Prize. Out of the finalists, he is one of only three Scottish artists selected. Also This makes him the only Scottish artist to achieve all three milestones this year.

Frank To is a Glasgow Dennistoun-based artist whose unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike, including actor Sir. Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame), the Northern Ireland Executive, Edinburgh Castle and University of Cambridge.

Commenting on his recent achievement and nomination, To said “ To be selected into the Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast and the Royal West of England in Bristol is both overwhelming and humbling. For me, it’s a way to show both nationally and internationally how Scottish contemporary drawing is still well regarded. I want to contribute to this in any way possible even if it means being competitive. I am still processing all this after being shortlisted as a finalist for the RBSA Prize of which I’m representing Scotland.”

Cours Petit Lapin Cours, Ignited Gunpwoder on Paper

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland. One of the founding principles of the Academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit. Now in its 143rd year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

The Royal West of England Academy Open Exhibition has a long history of celebrating the best of British contemporary art. Now in its 171st year, this annual dynamic and varied exhibition invites painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, illustration and mixed media submissions and is a showcase of some of the most exciting artists from across the country and beyond. All work is for sale, making the Annual Open a perfect opportunity to discover new artists or invest in well-known names

The RBSA Prize Exhibition is a biennial celebration of creativity and innovation showcasing work in at the cutting edge of contemporary art. Welcoming work from both established and emerging artists from around the world, this all media exhibition includes artwork created using an exciting range of artforms and techniques and encourages contemporary practices. The RBSA Prize provides a great platform for professional development and industry networking and artists selected for the exhibition have the chance to showcase their artwork to a large and diverse audience. There are also prizes to be awarded in recognition of exceptional work.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder ‘Cours, Petit Lapin, Cours’ art work is on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5AB from 18th October 2024 to 6th January 2025.

Frank To

Frank To’s gunpowder piece ‘I Want to Break Free will be exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition at the RWA Building, Queen’s Road, Clifton Bristol BS8 1PX from 14th September 2024 to 5th January 2025.

Frank To’s selected piece ‘For Fork Sake’ will go on show in the RBSA Prize Exhibition at RBSA Gallery 4 Brook Street Birmingham B3 1SA until Saturday 12th October 2024.