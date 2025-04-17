Glasgow audiologists celebrate ‘landmark’ win as team scoops top gong at annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of audiologists in Glasgow are celebrating after receiving national recognition for their commitment to outstanding clinical leadership at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Specsavers Trongate was named winner of the coveted ‘Excellence in Clinical Leadership – Audiology’ award at the company’s annual Awards for Excellence in Birmingham last month.

Not only was the team honoured for their dedication to providing the very best clinical care for patients, but they were also hailed for their exceptional workplace culture, securing a trophy and signed certificate from Dame Mary and Doug Perkins.

The awards ceremony highlighted Specsavers’ very best Optics and Audiology stores across the UK, with a total of 14 winners named during the event.

Ryan Forbes, audiology partner at Specsavers Trongate, says: ‘This is a landmark win for us, and we couldn’t be prouder to have our dedication to excellent clinical leadership recognised at a national level.

‘This award truly reflects the hard work, commitment and passion of everyone in our team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver the best outcomes for our patients.

‘We are constantly striving to provide anyone who comes to us for a hearing check with the best care possible and are looking forward to continuing to bolster our service across the city with a range of treatments and technologies.

‘This accolade cements our commitment to our people and we look forward to continuing to help those in Glasgow take care of their hearing for years to come.’

Specsavers Trongate offers a range of hearing services and treatments at clinics in Airdrie, Barrhead, Coatbridge, Cumbernauld, Glasgow Forge, Hamilton, Lanark, Largs, Paisley, Stirling.

Specsavers’ audiologists are experts in looking after people’s hearing health. To book a hearing appointment at the Trongate store, visit: specsavers.co.uk/stores/glasgow or call 0141 552 9060 to arrange a meeting with a hearing care specialist.