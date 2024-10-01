Glasgow care home duo announced as National Care Awards finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two care home workers from Oakminster Healthcare have been named in the National Care Awards 2024 for their person-centred approach to care at homes in Glasgow.

Andrew Blake from Florence House in Govan and Shyvon Hurley from Oakview Manor Care Home in Pollokshields – both part of the Oakminster Healthcare Group – have been shortlisted in the Care Activities Coordinator / Facilitator of the Year and Sara Berrio Care Champion Award respectively.

The nomination for Andrew’s category, Care Activities Coordinator of the Year, seeks to recognise individuals whose care is focused on residents, relationships, and overall wellbeing, with a fresh and innovative approach to activities and socialisation.

The award celebrates practitioners who actively engage residents, encourage participation, and can demonstrate the positive impact of their approach and wellbeing activities on residents.

Andrew Blake, finalist at the National Care Awards

Andrew draws on his videography background to provide creative and unique events and experiences to the residents of Florence House. This includes walking football, collaborating with social enterprises and organising personalised birthday parties and trips. Most recently Andrew took a resident on a full-day excursion to Rothesay to relive his childhood memories, and is committed to keeping residents actively engaged and involved in their local community.

Andrew Blake, wellbeing enabler at Florence House said: “I’m really pleased to be shortlisted for the National Care Awards, I know there will be some stiff competition but I hope what we’re doing at Florence House is enough to bring home an award. It would mean the world to me, and I know it would mean everything to our residents to know our fun and varied calendar of activities is award-winning.”

Shyvon Hurley has been nominated for the Sara Berrio Care Champion Award, which will evaluate her approach to resident care and welfare, personal resilience, dedication, and the positive impact she has on both residents and fellow team members.

Driven by her passion for elderly nutrition and catering to specialist dietary needs, Shyvon embarked on a professional development initiative. Through extensive self-directed training, she created a comprehensive dietary program that addresses the unique needs of all residents, including those with dysphagia and other conditions affecting eating and drinking.

Shyvon Hurley

Shyvon’s efforts have been recognised through a partnership with the NHS who now use Oakview Manor and Shyvon’s expertise for the training of student dietitians.

Shyvon undertook the task to improve resident dining and nutrition while going through her own cancer journey, maintaining a committed, positive and supportive outlook for residents and herself throughout the journey.

Shyvon has also proven herself as a valued mentor and leader at Oakview Care Home with many members of staff within the home describing her as ‘the heart of the team.’

Shyvon Hurley, care support lead at Oakview Manor, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is really flattering and highlights just how valuable the work we’re doing at Oakview is. I am passionate about providing personalised, quality care to our residents and ensuring we are fully equipped to provide a varied and accessible menu for all our residents is key to that.

“I’m proud of the uptake from our home and the wider group in adopting these learnings as well as our important partnership with the NHS. Together, we’re helping shape the next generation of healthcare.”

Florence House and Oakview Manor are part of the Oakminster Healthcare Group that owns and operates five care homes across Glasgow.

Sunita Poddar, founder and chief executive officer of Oakminster Healthcare, said: “The wealth of talent we have throughout the Oakminster Healthcare Group never ceases to amaze me and I’m proud that we are able to showcase two of our very talented team members with the National Care Awards. Both are excelling in their respective fields, providing tailored care that is rooted in rich and meaningful relationships with our residents.

“I’m sure the rest of our teams will join me in wishing Andrew and Shyvon the best of luck for the awards ceremony on 29 November good luck!”

Florence House and Oakview Manor offer nursing and residential care and have specialists available to support those living with dementia, who need palliative care, respite care and those under the age of 65 who require care home support.

Florence House can provide care for 55 residents with a range of care requirements while Oakview Manor is able to provide care for 66 residents.

For further information visit: Oakminster Healthcare – Delivering high quality care within a relaxed atmosphere to people in need of both general and specialised care.