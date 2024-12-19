Glasgow care home receives cheeky Christmas visitors

A Glasgow care home is receiving extra special visitors this December, with local children stopping by and the daily appearance of a large, cheeky elf.

The fun commenced as residents at Meallmore care home, Mearns House in Newton Mearns were joined by a group of Primary 5 pupils from Kirkhill Primary School to sing Christmas songs together, and the surprise arrival of the Mearns House Elf.

The pupils, residents and colleagues enjoyed meeting Elf, telling him stories and getting photos taken together.The elf has been paying visits to Mearns House for the last four Decembers, interacting with the residents; dancing; being ‘naughty and nice’, and providing fun and laughter for everyone he meets.

When he’s not entertaining residents, the Mearns House Elf sings and dances for Tik Tok, and spreads festive cheer to the local community and schoolchildren who are invited to come and meet him.

Mearns House Elf meets pupils from Kirkhill Primary School

The Elf initiative was devised by colleagues at Mearns House in a bid to further boost multigenerational links at the care home, working closely with local schools and nurseries to invite children to meet both the Christmas visitor and residents.

Mearns House and Kirkhill Primary School work closely together throughout the year, with pupils visiting most weeks to join in activities with the residents, such as Dance Fit exercise classes, playing games, singalongs and arts and crafts.

The children are looking forward to returning to the care home on the lead up to Christmas, to participate in a range of festive activities and to meet Father Christmas at a community event on 23 December.

Kirsty Craig, General Manager at Mearns House said: “We love the lead up to Christmas at Mearns House, as the visits from our excitable Elf bring so much joy and laughter to the residents. We all enjoy the silliness that he brings, especially when the local kids are here and get to join in with his frolics too. The full team gets dressed up and fully involved in the festive events, showcasing the Christmas spirit of Mearns House.

“We started inviting the Elf and local community to have some Christmas fun with us to increase our multigenerational links, as there are so many benefits for both the residents and the children in spending time together. We’re lucky to have such a close bond with Kirkhill Primary School and this additional Christmas cheer is also our way of thanking them for the friendship and happiness they share with us throughout the year.”

Mrs Miller, teacher at Kirkhill Primary School said: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Primary 5 pupils from Kirkhill Primary enjoyed singing some well-known Christmas tunes for the residents at Mearns House Care Home. It has been lovely sharing our festive singing with the local community at this special time.”Mearns House is run by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd, and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.

Meallmore currently operates 26 homes across Scotland: 20 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability. Two new homes are in development, which will provide services for elderly people in Aberdeen City and Kelvinside, Glasgow.