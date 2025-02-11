Glasgow care home resident and husband celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary with romantic meal

Marion Galloway and her husband Pat Galloway first met when they were 18 and 19-years-old in February 1971, after being set up on a blind date at Pat's sister at her house party

A resident at HC-One Scotland’s Ailsa Craig Care Home, in Cessnock, Glasgow, and her husband have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary together.

Marion Galloway and her husband Pat Galloway first met when they were 18 and 19-years-old in February 1971, after being set up on a blind date at Pat's sister at her house party.

With Pat sliding along the couch after swapping seats with friend, they both knew they were destined to be together. The couple tied the knot a year later in 1972.

Marion and Pat with their wedding anniversary cake

The married couple have enjoyed a fruitful marriage, and they also have two beautiful daughters and grandchildren. Marion Galloway, resides in Ailsa Craig’s Millport community, and her husband Pat visits her every day.

The love shared between Marion and Pat today is as strong as it was 53 years ago. Ailsa Craig colleagues help coordinate several surprises for them both, as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, February 5.

Marion and Pat enjoyed their private lunch with lots of love and laughter in Ailsa Craig’s decorated visitors room, followed by a surprise cake then sharing memories of their life with colleagues. Finishing the afternoon, the couple dance together to their wedding song ‘Let’s Get Together’ by Al Green.

Fiona Pryce, HC-One Scotland’s Ailsa Craig Wellbeing Coordinator, said:

Pat and Marion enjoying drinks together on their wedding anniversary

"Marion and Pat are the perfect example of true love and dedication to one another. We are delighted to be able to assist in celebrating their love on their anniversary. Moments like these are why we love our role."

