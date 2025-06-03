Glasgow care home resident gets inked as part of bucket list initiative

At 71 years old, John Baird, a resident at Florence House care home in Govan has proven it is never too late to chase your dreams by getting his very first tattoo.

Florence House, part of Oakminster Healthcare, is taking part in ‘Unfinished Business’ - an initiative set up by the care home's in-house wellbeing enablers. The initiative celebrates personal development and encourages the residents to embrace life to the fullest by helping them tick off bucket list goals.

When residents were asked about their bucket list wishes, John shared his dream of getting a tattoo with wellbeing enabler Leigha Cooke, who enlisted the help of Mortez Tattoo on Glasgow’s George Street.

John said: “Care homes get a bad reputation for being somewhere people come to live out their final weeks and months, parked in front of the TV but that’s certainly not the reality at Florence House. I am always getting the opportunity to participate in exciting and interesting activities getting my first tattoo at the age of 71 has just been the icing on the cake.

John showcasing his new tattoo

“I have wanted a tattoo for as long as I can remember, so it was a really special moment for me. Now that I’ve done it, I definitely have plans to get another one.”

‘Unfinished Business’ is rooted in the care home resident's personal empowerment, age-defying ambition, and highlights the vital role care teams play in helping residents live life to the fullest.

Residents are invited to share the bucket list dreams they still hope to achieve and the wellbeing enablers work to bring those dreams to life.

Leigha Cooke, wellbeing enabler at Florence House said: “It is so rewarding to help our residents achieve the things they have always wanted to do. ‘Unfinished Business’ is all about showing our residents that it is never too late to chase your goals and John’s courage has definitely inspired our residents and the team to just go for it.”