Glasgow care home residents celebrate Chinese New Year with celebratory meal and joyful gathering

HC-One Scotland’s Darnley Court Care Home, in Glasgow, celebrated Chinese New Year with a festive celebratory meal and a joyful gathering with residents and colleagues.

The Chinese New Year is a celebration of family reunions, renewal, and tradition that spans 15 days. It began on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, marking the start of the Year of the Wood Snake – a period linked to transformation, growth, and introspection.

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns to commemorate the Chinese New Year as residents watched the Luna New Year parades on the TV. Darnley Court’s kitchen staff provided chicken curry and rice, a sweet and sour chicken dish with rice, spring rolls and prawn crackers for all residents.

Darnley Court residents discussing Chinese New Year ahead of their meal

Colleagues also wore Chinese straw hats called Liang Mao whilst serving the meals to residents. Colleagues and residents discussed the importance of the Year of the Wood Snake, and colleagues shared what animal they were when they were born.

Laura, McCormack, HC-One Scotland’s Darnley Court Wellbeing Coordinator, said:

“We’re always looking for meaningful ways to connect our residents with different cultures and traditions. Celebrating Chinese New Year was a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a festive meal together, and it’s always a joy to see our residents and colleagues come together in such a vibrant and enriching way.”