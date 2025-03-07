Glasgow care home residents set to become radio stars this weekend

Residents from a Govan care home are going to be filling the airwaves with their favourite songs, chatter and memories this weekend as they take over Sunny Govan Community Radio.

The residents from Florence House welcomed Sunny Govan radio station into their home to pre-record a show with outreach worker Delaina Sepko and volunteers, Belinda, Daniel and Luc. The show delves into the resident’s favourite tunes and the memories they evoke.

The show will air on Saturday March 8, 10am on Sunny Govan 103.5 FM and online at sunnyg.org

Stephen Kitson, aged 55, who is a resident at Florence House said: “Meeting the Sunny Govan team and recording was such a fun experience, I would have loved to be a radio presenter when I was a bit younger so to live out that dream and see how a show comes together was wonderful.

Sunny Govan Community Radio volunteers

“We’ll all be listening for the show this weekend and hoping our favourite songs are played and reminiscing about the memories they bring for us.”

Florence House, part of the Oakminster Healthcare group, has on-site wellbeing enablers that focus on providing residents with experiences that keep them connected to the local community and that provide sensory stimulation.

Delaina Sepko, Outreach Worker with Sunny Govan Community Radio said: “We're very proud to be working with Florence House and creating a space for residents and volunteers to come together, be creative and have fun.

“Radio is an incredible way to create and foster community connections and we look forward to doing more work with Florence House and other care homes in the future.”

Sunny Govan team with resident from Florence House

The care home offers nursing and residential care for up to 55 residents and has specialists available to support those living with dementia, who need palliative care, respite care and those under the age of 65 who require care home support.

Sunita Poddar, Founder and Chief Executive of Oakminster Healthcare, said: “As part of our approach to high-quality personalised care, we strive to keep our residents in touch with the community and the partnership with Sunny Govan is a great example of this. Not only have the residents experienced the unique production efforts of the crew pulling the show together, but they will also get the opportunity to tune in with the rest of the local community to hear the show being broadcast on Saturday.

“I’m sure everyone who listens will be enthralled by our residents and everything they have to say with their interesting and humorous stories to tell.

“Like Sunny Govan, we are proud to be a part of Govan. I’m grateful to our Wellness Enablers and the Sunny Govan team for giving our residents the opportunity to share their stories, experiences, and song choices with the community to which they are still very much connected. Florence House is full of characters with interesting perspectives. I know the show will be really entertaining and I look forward to tuning in on Saturday.”

