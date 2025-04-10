Glasgow care home worker recognised in Scottish parliament for his approach to elderly music therapy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home worker in Pollokshields is being recognised for his work with elderly residents and the positive impact music can have by Annie Wells MSP.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Wells MSP attended Oakview Manor on 7 April to present wellbeing enabler, David Addison with a celebratory motion she tabled in Holyrood on 26 September 2024.

The motion congratulated David Addison on his efforts, recognised his musical past where he played at Glastonbury and T in the Park and celebrated using his talents to bring music to the lives of residents at Oakview Manor care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion was supported by 28 MSPs including Ash Regan, Douglas Ross and Russell Findlay.

Annie Wells MSP presenting David Addison with her Scottish Parliament motion at Oakview Manor

On National Playlist Day last year, David invited residents to share their favourite songs for a special concert. The event saw many residents singing along and even participating with maracas, creating an atmosphere of joy and shared experience.

David, who has a musical background having performed at iconic festivals like Glastonbury and T in the Park, uses his talents to bring comfort and a sense of nostalgia to the residents at Oakview Manor.

His work is central to the care home’s approach to wellbeing, particularly through the use of music as a tool for memory recall and emotional connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music activity within the care home was part of Oakview Manor efforts for Playlist for Life, a charity established by Sally Magnusson, to promote the benefits of music to people living with dementia.

David Addison, wellbeing enabler at Oakview Manor with Annie Wells MSP and Mary McDougall from Playlist for Life

David Addison, wellbeing enabler at Oakview Manor, said: "It’s quite humbling to be recognised for something I am so passionate about.

“Music has such a profound impact, especially for elderly people, and I’ve seen first-hand how it can help residents at Oakview Manor connect with their memories, emotions, and each other.”

In addition to welcoming Annie Wells MSP, the care home hosted an afternoon tea, offering a relaxed atmosphere for residents, staff, and invited guests to come together in celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David continued: “The afternoon tea event is a wonderful way to celebrate and I’m so grateful to Annie Wells MSP for her recognition.”

At Oakview Manor, music therapy plays a central role in the daily activities offered to residents. This includes personalised playlists that evoke happy memories, with songs spanning different eras and genres played throughout the day.

Oakview Manor is part of Oakminster Healthcare that owns and operates five care homes across Glasgow. Throughout the group, there is a focus on supporting residents living with dementia through music with the participation in Playlist For Life’s annual campaign and specialists within the team trained in TACPAC – a sensory, music-led experience for residents to use for unwinding and de-stressing.

Annie Wells MSP commented: “It’s a privilege to be able to recognise David’s contribution to the residents at Oakview Manor. His dedication to improving the lives of those he cares for through music is truly inspiring. I’m delighted to present him with the motion in recognition of his work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie Wells, MSP said: "Visiting Oakview Manor Care Home was a truly uplifting experience. Meeting the dedicated staff and seeing their passion for person-centred care was inspiring. A special highlight was meeting singer David Addison - his performance brought such joy to the residents and staff alike.

“With the support of Playlist for Life, it’s amazing to see how music is being used not just for entertainment but as a powerful tool to evoke memories and enhance wellbeing. The atmosphere was filled with warmth, connection, and genuine care -an unforgettable visit".

Michael Timmons, Executive Director at Playlist for Life, said: “We are really pleased to see the efforts of David and the team at Oakview Manor being recognised at a national level.

“Meaningful music can help people living with dementia to live well. It’s a simple concept that can have a profound effect on a person's physical, emotional, and social wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music holds incredible power that can reach parts of the brain that have been damaged and has been proven to reduce some of the most distressing symptoms of dementia. National Playlist Day is an annual campaign that we – Playlist for Life – run and it is an opportunity to celebrate the power of meaningful music and think about the songs that have soundtracked our lives.”

This year's National Playlist Day is taking place on 19 September, to find out more please visit: https://www.nationalplaylistday.org/

For further information about Oakview Manor, please visit: Oakview Manor – Oakminster Healthcare