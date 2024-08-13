Glasgow care home worker set to take on 4,000m Mont Blanc climb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who works at a Glasgow care home is set to undertake the incredible feat of climbing Mont Blanc, all while fundraising to provide the care home with a ‘bucket list’ fund for residents.

Ukraine-born Jane Yakovleva is part of the domestic team at Cumbrae House and when she’s not keeping the care home spick and span, she is embarking on training climbs, bouldering and rock climbing in preparation ahead of the 4,800m climb.

Speaking about her ambitious climb and fundraising activities, Jane said: “I’ve always been interested in climbing and have been practicing for many years now, however when I started working at the care home it gave me a renewed sense of drive.

"I came to realise that life is a gift, and we need to make each moment count. I want to have memories to tell future generations – stories that will make them gasp and think ‘she lived her life well and went after her dreams’.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, the climb or the fundraising, so I'm learning as I go. I have some fun things planned to raise money for Cumbrae House and our residents. I’ll be doing a raffle and I’ll also be hosting an exhibition in the care home for residents to see all the kit I’ll need for climbing. I think they’ll enjoy trying everything on – and they’ll be surprised by how much it weighs!”

Jane is embarking on an ambitious fundraising effort alongside her Mont Blanc climb, with her current fundraising target set at £2,200. The money raised will be used to form a ‘bucket list fund’ that residents can access to embark on their once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

As Jane said: 'I am doing things from my bucket list to help others do things from their bucket list.'

Jane continued: “When I came to the UK I had no idea what path my life was going to take, but two years on and I am fully immersed in Scotland, and I firmly believe Cumbrae House has had a huge part to play in that. I love my job, my team and the icing on the cake is getting to know the residents who live in the care home.

“I see how much they love life, love getting out and about into the community and doing activities and it’s really inspired me to go after my dreams – Mont Blanc is the first step on that journey.”

If Jane is successful in her adventurous climb, she plans to plant a Cumbrae House flag at the top of the French mountain.

Cumbrae House, part of the Oakminster Healthcare group of care homes, is located in the north-west of Glasgow, near St George’s Cross, providing residential, nursing, specialist dementia care, palliative care and respite care to residents and families in the area.

The home provides care for 66 residents, with the home equipped with its own garden and an entertainment room. Residents can also enjoy an on-site bar providing refreshments for residents and their guests.

Sunita Poddar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Oakminster Healthcare, said; “We are all rooting for Jane and the incredible feat of climbing Mont Blanc. Her efforts are truly inspiring and her dedication to training and fundraising knows no bounds, I am very impressed.

“The residents will be thrilled to have her back and if she can leave a little bit of Cumbrae House at the top of the mountain in the form of a flag, then even better – they'll be delighted.”

For more information about Cumbrae House, visit: Cumbrae House – Oakminster Healthcare

For more information about Jane’s fundraising activities and total visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jane-for-cumbrae