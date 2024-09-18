Glasgow CEO Reece Donnelly joins Danni Menzies on the Health Lottery Podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a forthcoming episode Reece shares his remarkable journey on The Apprentice, offering listeners a candid look behind the scenes of the show.

He reveals that, despite being approached multiple times over three years, he was initially reluctant to join, having never been a fan of the show. However, meeting the production team and understanding the show's format convinced him to participate.

The Health Lottery’s Paying it Forward podcast, hosted by Danni Menzies and featuring rising media star and entrepreneur Reece Donnelly celebrates the small and big wins in life, and emphasising the importance of paying it forward.

Having generated an impressive £132 million to health and wellness initiatives throughout communities in Great Britain, The Health Lottery has consistently recognised the transformative power of giving back. Through the Paying it Forward podcast, audiences are invited to listen to snack-sized episodes filled with inspiring tales of kindness, resilience, and generosity.

Danni Menzies and Reece Donnelly.

Reece’s experience on The Apprentice was a mix of high-pressure challenges and invaluable learning opportunities. He recalls the intense atmosphere of the boardroom and the rigorous process, and also highlights the relationships he built and the lessons he learned. Despite his journey ending abruptly due to unforeseen circumstances, Reece speaks fondly of his time on the show and the personal growth it spurred.

Reece's passion for paying it forward is evident in his work with the Theatre School of Scotland, which he founded at the young age of 19. As the CEO of the business, through the school, he aims to nurture Scotland's next generation of talent, providing opportunities for young actors to realize their potential. Reece emphasises the importance of supporting and mentoring young talent, hoping to inspire the next generation of film, theatre and TV talent.

In addition to his work in the arts, Reece also revealed he is involved in developing a documentary project exploring the prison system in Scotland. The documentary aims to shed light on the lives of those incarcerated, and the broader implications of the justice system, blending storytelling with social impact.

Reece Donnelly said: ''What a pleasure to be featured on the Paying it Forward podcast with Danni Menzies for The Health Lottery. I think sometimes we get caught up in the hustle of life and forget for important a valuable conversation can be.

Reece Donnelly and Danni Menzies.

"It was a pleasure to sit down and talk about paying it forward, reflect on my own journey over the past few years and share some laughs with Danni along the way. I cannot wait to hear the amazing stories of the stellar line-up that The Health Lottery has lined up. I hope everyone enjoys listening as much as we loved recording!''

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to the Paying it Forward podcast to hear more inspiring stories and insights from Reece Donnelly and other guests.

The Paying it Forward podcast is available on all major streaming platforms. Join us in celebrating the power of giving back and making a positive impact in our communities.