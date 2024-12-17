Glasgow church celebrates 150th anniversary

The Moderator of the General Assembly took part in celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of a Glasgow church.

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson said he was "delighted" to be part of the congregation of Dennistoun New Parish Church as it marked the significant milestone of being a constant Christian presence in the area.

Scores of people including local dignitaries and past ministers attended the service on Sunday, a celebration of a place where the people of God have faithfully given testimony to their faith.

The congregation noted that the world has changed dramatically since 1874 - it seems more chaotic, demands and expectations are different but "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and tomorrow".

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson and parish minister Rev Ian McInnes.

It was at pains to say that the Church is not a building but a movement of people who follow Christ, sharing and caring for each other and making the love of God known through words and deeds.

Dennistoun New Parish Church was established in 2007 following a union between Dennistoun Blackfriars Church and Dennistoun Central Church.

The building on Armadale Street was formally called Dennistoun Central Church and the halls are well used by a variety of groups including the Scouts, Cubs, Brownies, Rainbows, self-defence classes, a keep-fit class, gamblers' anonymous, Sunday School and Bible Club.

It hosts music concerts and is used by drama groups and two independent congregations

The church runs an "honesty café" which provides a lifeline service to people hit hard by the cost of living crisis who only pay as little or as much as they can afford.

Run by volunteers, the New Den Café is open every Thursday between 11am-2pm and was recognised in the Scottish Parliament as an "excellent asset" to the community.

Addressing the congregation, Dr Paterson said: "I am delighted to be with you and bring the greetings of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

"This church was opened on 24 November 1874 and the building was dedicated to the service of Christ and the glory to God.

"We celebrate the existence of a place where the people of God are faithfully giving testimony to their faith, for all that time.

"A place that reminds those who live in the parish that God exists.

"Each Sunday we ring the bell that calls the parish to worship God and to hear the gospel being preached.

"It would have been a matter of great pride when the bell first rang out in 1874.

"A community where values and goals were shared, prayers were made and hearts were open to God's blessing."

Dr Paterson said the anniversary represented a "stepping stone", not a milestone.

"It is 150 years of a worshipping and witnessing community who have served the parish and wider community and today, while we acknowledge the history, we also step into the beginning of the next stage of your future.

"In a sense you take on the John the Baptist role by getting the community ready to receive Christ into their lives and we do so by caring and loving, following the example of our saviour Jesus Christ.

"My theme for the year is building together but my focus is not on the stones or the bricks but on us, building together as God's children with one another to care for and love one another.

"No matter who people are and where they are you care for them and love them because they are all God's children."

The Moderator gifted the congregation a special ceramic tile with the crest of the Moderator and his name and date of the visit.

He explained that he was expected to follow in his father's footsteps and enter the building trade after leaving school.

But he ended up going to university and funded his studies by doing tiling jobs in his spare time.

Dr Paterson told the congregation that he wanted to be a Moderator who took his jacket off and did some "practical work".

He revealed that he helped tile a kitchen at Orchardhill Church in Giffnock in July.

The Moderator was presented with a quaich and his wife Christine was given a bouquet of flowers.

Parish minister Rev Ian McInnes said the congregation was delighted that Dr Paterson attended the service and described him as "down to earth".

"Some people said they had never been to a church service with a Moderator of the General Assembly present and he really connected with them and made them feel like they mattered," he explained.

"It was a very uplifting service, a great turn out and for the congregation to be acknowledged in this way was worthwhile and important.

"Although buildings have a lot of memories attached to them and are significant in that way, the most important part of the church is the people.

"That was the Moderator's message and it resonated with the congregation and encouraged them very much."