Glasgow city hosts Muslim youths from across the UK for football tournament

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Scotland hosted football teams from across the UK on Saturday, February 15 at the Toryglen Regional Football Stadium in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ahmadiyya Premier League (APL) is a national football league where around 250 football players of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK compete in 11-a-side football.

It was Scotland’s turn to host the northern teams, which included Scotland, North East, North West, and Midlands. The aim is to use this platform to build competitive squads for the National Football Tournament, which will take place in June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament aims to foster bonds among players, develop brotherhood, instill a sense of belonging and enable the Muslim youth lead a very healthy lifestyle.

The Ahmadiyya Premier League (APL) game at Glasgow

Throughout the season, each team is required to host the other teams at some point, emphasizing the importance of hospitality, a key tenet in Islam. The goal for the players is to win matches on the pitch and hearts off the pitch.

The Manager of the Scotland Team, Ahmed Owusu-Konadu stated "we are very proud to have hosted other teams from England. It was an amazing time with them playing the competitive game that we love. The love, brotherhood and playing such healthy sports keep our youth very strong to serve the communities in such activities such as blood donations, cleaning-up exercises, tree planting and fundraising for many charities in UK and other less developed Countries, which is a fundamental teaching of Islam".