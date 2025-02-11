Glasgow Clan join the Great Canadian Kilt Skate celebrations

The Glasgow Clan added a touch of tartan to their home game at the weekend.

The professional ice hockey outfit teamed up with Scottish Society of Ottawa, in Canada, who organised the Great Canadian Kilt Skate to celebrate the strong connection between their country and Scotland.

And there was an even closer link to the event, as the County of Renfrew, in Canada – twinned with the town of Renfrew, in Scotland – was hosting one of the Kilt Skates.

The Clan gave the Great Canadian Kilt Skate a Scottish twist by dedicating their derby game, against Fife Flyers to the event with the team playing in their purple tartan jerseys, having piper, Ryan Turley play Flower of Scotland before the game, at Braehead Arena and inviting Renfrewshire Provost Lorraine Cameron to carry out the ceremonial puck drop.

Clan fans were also invited to wear a kilt during a public skating session before the match, on Saturday, February 8, which Clan won 4-0. And Clan star Felix Paré, from Canada also took to the ice wearing a kilt.

The Scottish Society of Ottawa’s Kilt Skate was held across 15 communities in Canada and the USA, including Toronto, Calgary, and Renfrew County.

With five Clan players – Mitchell Heard, Darien Kielb, Cole Ully, Keaton Jameson, and Steven Seigo – coming from cities hosting Kilt Skates, the celebration was a perfect way to honour the shared heritage between Canada and Scotland.

Especially since thousands of people emigrated to Canada from Renfrewshire in the latter half of the last century.

A kilted Clan commercial manager, Gerry McLaughlin took to the ice with his wife, Scarlett and sons, Reddox and Rocco.

Provost Cameron said: "We are very proud of our twin town partnership with Renfrew County, and I hope this first official collaboration is the start of a great friendship between our countries.

“I’m honoured to be part of the Glasgow Clan’s celebration of the Great Canadian Kilt Skate 2025."

The Clan’s commercial director, Gerry McLaughlin, who donned a kilt while he and his family took part in the public skating session before the game added: “When the Provost of Renfrewshire first mentioned the Great Canadian Kilt Skate, we knew we had to get involved.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique celebration of Scottish-Canadian culture to our community and look forward to welcoming participants to Braehead Arena.”