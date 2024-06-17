Glasgow couples are the fifth most argumentative in the country, survey reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not listening is the top pet peeve for Glaswegian couples.

With around 30 million cohabiting couples recorded in the UK, it isn't surprising that at some point annoying habits start to creep in. But which pet peeves test the nation’s love birds the most?

In a recent study, fitted furniture specialists Hammonds Furniture surveyed 2000 UK adults, revealing which cities are the best and worst when it comes to arguing over each other’s bad habits.

They found that Glasgow is fifth when it comes to couples arguing the most about each other's bad habits.

The most common arguments among Glasgow’s couples are about not listening (44%), snoring (36%) and leaving cups out / leaving washing up (36%)

Manchester was ranked as the most argumentative city with nearly half of couples arguing more than once a month. Glasgow was tied with Cardiff at fifth place, just behind Newcastle.

The most argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:

Manchester – 49% argue more than once a month

London – 37%

Birmingham – 36%

Newcastle – 35%

Cardiff/Glasgow - 31%

On the other hand, the least argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:

Edinburgh – 85% argue less than once a month

Bristol – 84%

Norwich – 77%

Sheffield – 73%

Southampton/Belfast - 72%

Overall, more than half of UK adults in relationships (51%) – the equivalent to 15 million people – find ‘not listening’ the most annoying habit of their partner. When assessing their own bad habits, a few might be telling a few porky pies with only one in seven (16%) admitting to being guilty of not listening.

But this is just the beginning, in fact over 12 million (42%) of Brits get annoyed by their partners snoring, whilst over a third (39%) are not a fan of their other half’s cleanliness, by leaving the washing or cups out around the house.

Top annoying partner habits (UK wide):

Not listening - 51%

Snoring - 42%

Leaving cups / washing up out - 39%

Avoiding household tasks – 35%

Stealing bed covers at night – 35%

Too much screen time – 35%

Leaving lights on in the house – 35%

Leaving dirty clothes on the floor – 33%

Nagging – 29%