Glasgow family wins trip to fairytale destination thanks to Silverburn’s Flamingo Summer Competition
The lucky winners, Amy and Connor Moffat, and their two-year-old son Hudson, are using their Barrhead Travel voucher to jet off to Disneyland Paris, a dream destination for the whole family.
Amy Moffat, winner, said: “We have always wanted to go to Disneyland as a family and winning the competition has helped make this a reality. The trip will be a magical birthday celebration for our little boy, and our last holiday as a trio before we welcome the arrival of our twins!”
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Giving the Moffat family the opportunity to surprise their son with a trip to Disneyland Paris is truly magical, and it’s certainly one of the highlights of this year’s successful Flamingo Summer. It will give them the opportunity to make memories to last a lifetime.”