Glasgow firm doubles turnover as it celebrates ten years in business

Union Technical, a Glasgow-based energy services firm, has doubled its turnover between 2023 and 2024 by posting results of £44 million compared to the £21 million in 2023.

The firm that specialising in energy-efficient retrofitting experienced significant growth during 2023 and 2024 with a number of significant contract award wins including Riverside Scotland estimated as an eight-figures, four-year contract win.

With increasing demand for more affordable housing and energy efficient homes in Scotland, 2025 will see Union Technical drive forward its next phase of growth in which it hopes to further expand its workforce, deliver more residential and commercial solar projects, ultimately creating a greener future and more comfortable living conditions for residents.

Union Technical – that has just celebrated its 10th year in business – is expanding its workforce with the recruitment of 30 roles including heating engineers, joiners and contractors.

This ongoing workforce expansion has seen Union Technical numbers more than double on site and a large extension of their office headquarters in Glasgow to house the 115 people it now employs.

Michael Sweeney, founding director at Union Technical said: “Reflecting on our 10 years in the industry, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth as one of the pioneering retrofitting firms in Scotland.

“A decade ago, the government was only starting to consider reducing carbon emissions and energy efficiency in homes. Now it has set ambitious targets, including all new homes being net zero by 2026. For these to be met, the workforce within the energy services industry needs to expand to meet the growing demand for work.

“Our hope is that Union Technical plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UK’s energy landscape and meeting these targets as we grow our team to meet the new demands of the industry and importantly, deliver more comfortable living conditions for people in their homes.”

In 2024, the company was shortlisted for the prestigious Fast Growth 50 (FG50) index, which recognises the country’s fastest-growing businesses. Chosen from a pool of over 5.6 million companies, this shortlisting acknowledges Union Technical’s rapid growth despite enduring one of the most challenging economic periods in recent history.

Owen Coyle, founding director of Union Technical, said: “Our ongoing success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our fantastic teams in the office and onsite.

“There is a lot of work still to do to future proof the existing and new housing stock in the UK and we look forward to rising to the challenge as we enter our second decade of operations.”

Union Technical is delivering whole house retrofits including upgrades such as re-roofing, installing double glazing and air source heat pumps to social housing in highland communities such as Caol, Fort William and Balintore, Easter Ross.

These ongoing works are part of an extended contract win following outstanding service delivery, making a significant impact on reducing fuel poverty and carbon emissions across Scotland.

For further information about Union Technical and its projects, please visit: uniontechnical.co.uk