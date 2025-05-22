Glasgow Fort appoints local nine-year-old as Chief Fun Officer

Glasgow Fort has officially hired its most important new team member yet - a Chief Fun Officer (CFO). Nine-year-old Amelia from Dumfries has been appointed as the centre’s first ever CFO after wowing the team with her kindness and care for others.

After receiving more than 180 entries, Amelia was recruited by Glasgow Fort to try out the wealth of family-friendly retailers and fun experiences at the centre ahead of the bank holiday and the busy summer months.

Amelia’s application stood out due to her volunteering efforts from a young age and her passion for helping others, which the team felt should be rewarded. Amelia has raised over £3,700 for Glasgow Children’s Hospital in memory of her little sister through collections and taking part in two of the Teddy Trail sponsored walks organised by the hospital.

Amelia spent a fun-filled full day at the centre last week, testing the wide variety of activities on offer. Her morning began with lights, camera and action as she visited Vue to experience the big screen before getting creative at Lush where she crafted her own personalised bath bomb.

Glasgow Fort CFO, Amelia, sampling a drink at Hotel Chocolat

In the afternoon, Amelia had a sweet stop at Hotel Chocolat to sample some delicious treats, including one of their famous hot chocolates at its café, all before rounding off the day at Wagamama’s to refuel and unwind – being a Chief Fun Officer is hungry work!

Commenting on her experience, Amelia said: “I had the BEST day at Glasgow Fort. There’s loads to do and I loved spending the day with my family. I made my favourite ever bath bombs at Lush and had a yummy dinner at Wagamama’s. I can’t wait to come back - I'm giving it my official CFO approval!"

Mum, Rebecca, added: “It meant a lot to have Amelia’s fundraising efforts recognised – she’s always looking for ways to support people and give back. Huge thanks goes the Glasgow Fort team for making it such a great day and giving her the well-deserved Chief Fun Officer title.”

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We had some wonderful applications for our CFO role, and were blown away by the number of entries and everyone’s passion for the job! It was a difficult decision to select just one candidate, but Amelia stood out as a brilliant choice for us, with her passion for helping others really shining through.

Glasgow Fort CFO, Amelia, trying the menu at Wagamama

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our visitor experience, and we’d like to thank Amelia for helping us to do just that.”

To find out more about the retailers and experiences on offer at Glasgow Fort, visit https://www.glasgowfort.com/