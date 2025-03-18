Glasgow Fort to host fundraiser for local charity this Mother's Day

Glasgow Fort has teamed up with its charity partner, Simba, to launch a fundraiser to support families ahead of Mother’s Day.

While it’s a day to celebrate, Mother’s Day can also be difficult time for many, including those who have experienced baby loss.

Local charity, Simba, aims to ensure every family in Scotland receives the support they need following the loss of a baby. Their mission is to support bereaved families to honour and remember their precious baby whenever the time is right, primarily through the provision of their Memory Boxes.

To support Simba and the invaluable work it does in the community, on Friday March 28, from 11am until 3pm, Glasgow Fort will invite shoppers to donate £3 to the charity and receive a posy of tulips as a thank you.

Kelsay Wood, Community and Events Lead at Simba Charity, said: “Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for many people, especially those who have experienced the loss of a baby. We’re grateful to Glasgow Fort for working with us to spread awareness of our cause and to help raise money so we can support as many families as possible. “

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “The work the Simba team does all year round is crucial. We’re proud to have partnered with such an important charity to support those in our local community going through a difficult time and encourage our shoppers to make a donation where they can.”

The initiative forms part of Glasgow Fort’s wider support of Simba which has included installing a contactless donation point at the centre in December.