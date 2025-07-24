Glasgow jeweller to showcase work inspired by city’s green spaces

A Glasgow-based jeweller, who finds inspiration in the city’s parks, green spaces and her own garden, is among around 60 independent creatives taking part in one of Scotland’s leading design showcases.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 11th year, Tea Green Events has grown into a major platform for independent Scottish designers and makers, attracting thousands of visitors to its curated markets across the country. The Summer design market is returning to The Burrell Collection for the fourth time, taking place on Saturday 2 August (10am-5pm) and Sunday, August 3 (11am-5pm).

This year’s Tea Green markets are also heading to V&A Dundee, National Galleries Scotland: Portrait in Edinburgh, Bowhouse in the East Neuk of Fife, Aberdeen Art Gallery, and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2014 by Dundee-based jeweller Joanne MacFadyen, Tea Green Events held its first showcase at Glasgow School of Art’s Student Union.

Jane Harrison

Joanne said: “Tea Green owes everything to Glasgow, having held our very first market at the Student Union of Glasgow School of Art. Having grown up in East Kilbride, I also have personal memories of visiting both The Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove, first as a child and then later as an artist and creative. Returning to these beautiful, iconic venues with Scotland’s most talented designers is an absolute privilege.”

Among the designers preparing to exhibit this year is Glasgow-based Jane Harrison, who works out of the city’s Briggait Wasps studio. A graduate of Glasgow School of Art (2012), Jane specialises in handmade, bespoke commissions, repairs and remodelling.

Her early collections were inspired by her own garden, often incorporating natural materials such as seed pods and twigs, some of which she casts directly into silver using moulds. Her latest work continues this botanical theme, with a new collection launching at The Burrell, including earrings inspired by fledgling sparrows and tiny frogs from her garden pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: "My jewellery is born from a love of nature and a passion for collecting and curating natural objects, things I find on walks around Glasgow and further afield. I’m constantly inspired by the shapes, textures and colours I see in parks like Pollok and Mugdock, or along the shores of Luss and Loch Lomond."

Having taken part in almost every Tea Green market in Glasgow since the debut event, Jane is a long-time supporter of the community it shapes.

"Tea Green is the only market I attend regularly. The standard is always high, and the locations are incredible, places I’d never otherwise have the opportunity to exhibit in. I also love meeting buyers face-to-face, sharing the story behind my work, and often reconnecting after the event for bespoke commissions. It’s also a brilliant space for creatives to connect, collaborate, and support each other, especially as we navigate rising costs and other industry challenges."

Lauren Rhodes, Commercial Development and Programming Manager, Glasgow Life, added: "Tea Green is a fantastic example of what happens when cultural spaces and creative communities work together. It has been a real privilege to develop this partnership with Tea Green at Glasgow Life, helping independent designers connect with museum visitors while delivering a high-quality public event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Events like these support Scotland’s independent creative economy and generate vital income for the museums service. They also help our cultural spaces feel relevant, welcoming and meaningfully connected to the wider arts and design community in Scotland."