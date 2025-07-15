Glasgow lead optometrist eyes IP qualification ahead of five-year anniversary at city centre store

One of Glasgow’s leading optometrists has set his sights on gaining a coveted qualification as he approaches his fifth anniversary at a city centre store.

Alan Munn, who is the Lead Optometrist at Specsavers Sauchiehall Street, is now aiming to secure an Independent Prescribing (IP) qualification after enrolling in the course at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) earlier this year.

If successful, the 23-year-old will be able to clinically assess customers, diagnose eye conditions and prescribe medications for eye-related issues - making him one of the youngest people to do so in Scotland.

But despite his outstanding success in the industry so far, Alan - who joined the Sauchiehall Street store when he was just 19 years old - admits he didn’t always see a career for himself in the field.

He says: ‘I fell into optometry, to be honest!

‘I have always had a great interest in human biology and the complexity but selected four university course options that had nothing to do with optometry.

‘On the final day before UCAS applications closed, I was encouraged by a teacher to pick a fifth option – where I discovered optometry.

‘I thought nothing of it at the time but was quickly offered an unconditional offer from GCU and after attending an open day at the university, I haven’t looked back since.’

Alan worked weekends at the city centre store during his studies, before completing his pre-registration year under the guidance of directors Sarah Freel and Arlene Stephenson in 2024.

He was named lead optometrist in January 2025, and now has his sights firmly set on going one step further in gaining his IP qualification.

He continues: ‘This qualification will allow me to manage a wider range of eye conditions in store, helping to reduce the pressure on NHS eye care facilities even more so, while providing the very best care and advice for those who come to see us.

‘The most fulfilling part of my role is having the time to connect with patients one-on-one and support something as essential as their vision.

‘Eye health is often overlooked until something goes wrong, so being able to guide someone through their care, catch potential issues early, or help improve how they see the world is incredibly meaningful.

‘It’s all about listening, educating and making sure each person feels seen, heard and supported.

‘Knowing that even a small interaction can have a lasting impact on someone’s quality of life is what motivates me every day.’

Alan, who grew up in the southside of the city, has firmly set his aspirations on continuing to develop his career at the Sauchiehall Street store with the help and guidance of the team.

He says: ‘I’m passionate about becoming a director at Specsavers so I can be in a position to touch more lives, lead with compassion and ensure our community receives the best care possible.

‘I’m very inspired by my directors, Arlene and Sarah. They have been making these differences in people's lives for many years now and they epitomise empowered people empowering people – they take it upon themselves to upskill, develop and empower all members of their team across multiple stores.

‘We’re more than just a team in a uniform. We all live here, work here, and genuinely care about the people who walk through our doors.

‘Our commitment goes beyond eye care; it’s about being part of the community, supporting our neighbours and making sure everyone gets the level of care we’d want for our own loved ones.’

Arlene Stephenson, director at Specsavers Sauchiehall Street, says: ‘Alan has grown so much in such a short time, both clinically and as a leader in the team.

‘He has always been someone who’s keen to take on a challenge and do the best he can for his patients, so it’s no surprise he’s now working towards his IP qualification.

‘This will ramp up even further the expert level of care we continue to provide for our customers, especially in a busy city centre store like ours. We’re all really proud of him and excited to see where this takes him next.’

Specsavers Sauchiehall Street is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/sauchiehallstreet or call 0141 341 4940.