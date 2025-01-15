Glasgow McDonald's donates £10,000 to local children's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funds were raised by the new McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland.

Great Western Road Retail Park McDonald’s restaurant has made a significant contribution to local community organisation, 3D Drumchapel. The charity received a total of £10,000, in addition to a donation of toys and selection boxes for the families to unwrap over Christmas.

3D Drumchapel, founded in 1997, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families in Drumchapel. By offering support, fostering relationships, and empowering families, they aim to drive positive change. Their diverse range of universal and targeted programmes focuses on building strong family foundations, boosting self-esteem, developing support networks, and promoting positive parenting and child development.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, and the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Restaurant team and donation.

McDonald’s Franchisee, Marc Shenken, who owns and operates four restaurants in the Glasgow area, said: “We are delighted to give back to our community with this donation to 3D Drumpchapel. The charity does incredible work year-round, but especially in the festive season which is tough for many. We’re so pleased that this funding will allow them to maintain their vital services and hope to continue this partnership in the future.”

Laura Divers, Head of Operations at 3D Drumchapel, said: “Thank you McDonald’s Great Western Road Retail Park, for your incredible generosity! The £10,000 donation and selection box contribution mean the world to us. This will make a huge difference in supporting the children and families that we work with. Your kindness truly shines a light of hope and all at 3D Drumchapel are extremely grateful.”