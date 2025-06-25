Glasgow musician Sodhi to perform in award-winning new play Kanpur: 1857

Winner of the Charlie Hartill Fund 2025, Niall Moorjani’s Kanpur: 1857 is a darkly comic new play that presents an interrogation like no other. Strapped to a cannon, an Indian rebel answers to a British officer for the crimes of Kanpur – an Indian uprising against British colonial forces. But who is the hero and who is the villain in this clever and satirical retelling?

Co-Directors Niall Moorjani (Mohan: A Partition Story, Scottish Storytelling Centre; A Fairie Tale, The Tank Theatre) and Jonathan Oldfield (Time of the Week, BBC Radio 4; The Power, Amazon; The Mosinee Project, Untapped/New Diorama) present a comedic and explosive reckoning with colonial history in today’s world.

An electrifying live soundtrack to the chaos of colonial rule from Scottish-Indian tabla player Sodhi – known as Talking Tabla – accompanies this examination of contemporary conflicts around gender, colonial violence and making art in times of crisis. The show was written in response to the turmoil and conflict that define our turbulent world today, focusing on voices that have been silenced by history. Kanpur: 1857 confronts Britain’s failure to acknowledge the Indian lives lost to colonial violence.

Kanpur: 1857 is an audacious and comedic gut-punch that demands audiences confront the past with wit, acknowledgement and laughter – acting as a theatrical monument to those history has overlooked.

Niall Moorjani comments, Kanpur: 1857 is an explosive, heart-driven, satirical take on a moment in Indian history that was deeply defined by British colonialism. The show is utterly inspired by that moment and time period, but also, it’s inspired by what’s happening in the world now: it looks at themes of colonial oppression and at how we can ethically resist colonial violence, and this is a theme that feels inherently relevant right now across the world. But it is also a show about love: it’s got a trans love story at its core.It’s a show that couldn’t be more relevant to now despite being set 168 years ago.

Produced by Emily Ingram (The Grandmothers Grimm, 2023’s Best Script award from USA National Women’s Theatre Festival), storytelling genius (The Scotsman) Niall Moorjani and award-winning performer, writer and comedian Jonathan Oldfield bring history roaring onto the stage in an urgent call for remembering the pasts in our present.