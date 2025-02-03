Glasgow named weight loss capital of Scotland

Glasgow has been named the weight loss capital of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New search engine analysis by experts at The Devonshire Clinic, has revealed the area has seen the biggest rise in people searching for weight loss and related keywords.

In 2023, the terms were only searched an average of 13,620 times a month, but this rocketed to 15,590 in 2024 – that's a 14.5% surge!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the table, Stirling saw a -4.9% drop, suggesting people in the area are the most comfortable with their weight.

Nationally, Scotland saw a 5.3% hike across the board, compared to the rest of the UK, the third highest growth.

Dunfermline saw the second biggest fall with a -4% dive, followed by Perth with a -3.7% plunge.

Edinburgh came second with a 13.3% increase, and Aberdeen third with a 5.6% boost.

Inverness and Dundee rounded out the top 5 with 2.2% and 1.2% respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, Scotland saw a 5.3% hike across the board, compared to the rest of the UK, the third highest growth.

Northern Ireland led the pack here with an 8% leap, followed by Wales and England, with 7.2% and 3.5%.

Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, which conducted the research, said: “Losing weight effectively and keeping it off requires a balanced approach, focusing on lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes.

“These tips prioritise long-term health and well-being over temporary results:”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Practice Portion Control: “Even healthy foods can lead to weight gain if eaten in excessive amounts, so use smaller plates and be mindful of portion sizes.”

• Stay Active Consistently: “Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, including cardio, strength training, and activities you enjoy to stay motivated.”

• Limit Sugary and Processed Foods: “Cut back on foods high in added sugars, trans fats, and artificial ingredients, as they can hinder progress and increase cravings.”

• Hydrate and Manage Stress: “Drink plenty of water throughout the day and engage in stress-reducing practices like yoga or meditation to prevent emotional eating.”