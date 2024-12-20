Glasgow opticians eyes success in 2025 as staff celebrate career milestones

Staff at one of Glasgow’s busiest opticians are celebrating a string of recent success as they head into the New Year.

Specsavers at Glasgow Forge shopping centre have recently welcomed three newly qualified opticians, bolstering its team of eye health experts in the city’s east end.

Aishah Salim, Rebekah O’Donnell and Menahil Fatima are now part of the clinic’s growing cohort of fully qualified optometrists.

Sufyaan Aslam, optometrist director at Specsavers Glasgow Forge, says: ‘Everyone at the store is incredibly proud of Aishah, Rebekah and Menahil for their recent achievements.

Gavin Kerr is among the optometry staff celebrating a career milestone at Specsavers Glasgow Forge

‘They have all worked hard to secure these qualifications, and their expertise will play a vital role in ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional care to people in Glasgow’s east end.’

As well as celebrating Aishah, Rebekah and Menahil’s achievements, the store has also celebrated optical assistant Gavin Kerr, who has marked his fifth year of helping people in Glasgow’s east end look after their eye health.

Since joining the team at Specsavers Glasgow Forge in 2019, Gavin – who is originally from the Gorbals – has assisted thousands of people in their eye care journeys.

Gavin says: ‘I love working as part of our incredible team to make the store a fun environment for our amazing customers.

‘I want every one of our customers to leave us with a smile and looking fabulous!’

Sufyaan adds: ‘We’re so proud of Gavin and the incredible contribution he’s made over the past five years.

‘His dedication and passion for helping our customers shines through every day, and he’s a vital part of what makes Specsavers Glasgow Forge such a trusted name in eye care.’

Specsavers Glasgow Forge has served the community of the city’s east end for more than 20 years.

The store is open from 9:00am – 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday, and 11am – 5:00pm every Sunday.

To book an appointment, call 01418 464886, or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/glasgowforge

Specsavers is celebrating 40 years of care this year and is now the largest privately-owned eye care and audiology company in the world with more than 2,500 businesses in 11 countries.

The company is committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone, and also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to travel to one of its 1,000 locally owned stores.

To learn more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk