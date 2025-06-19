Glasgow opticians unveils ‘state-of-the-art’ testing room and jobs boost as part of £25k expansion

An opticians and audiology store in Glasgow’s east end has unveiled a brand-new testing facility as part of a five-figure investment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Specsavers Glasgow Forge have invested £25,000 in the expansion, which was prompted as demand for its services continues to grow.

State-of-the-art optical and IT equipment has been installed throughout, increasing capacity at the store by an average of around 50 tests per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, expansion has marked a jobs boost for the store, with the team welcoming an additional optometrist and another optical assistant to meet the high demand.

The expansion has marked a jobs boost for the store, with the two more members of staff joining the team - image Chris James

Matthew Joy, General Manager at Specsavers Glasgow Forge, says: ‘This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the very best service to our local community.

‘With demand for our services growing, the new facility allows us to offer even more expert care to our customers, ensuring their eye health and vision needs are looked after to the highest standard.

‘We’ve also welcomed two new team members to help meet this demand, which means an even better experience for everyone who visits the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It's an exciting time for us, and we're proud to be growing alongside the community we serve.’

Specsavers at Glasgow Forge has unveiled a new testing facility following a £25K expansion - image Chris James

As well as being used for eye examinations and contact lens consultations, the facility will also be used for audiology appointments twice a week.

Matthew adds: ‘The addition of this testing space means we can now support significantly more customers each week with their hearing needs.

‘It’s a big step forward for the audiology service in Glasgow’s east end, and we’re proud to be making expert hearing care even more accessible to those who need it most.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers optometrists and audiologists are experts in looking after people’s eyesight and hearing.

The company, which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally owned stores, is committed to changing lives through better sight and hearing, by making expert care accessible and affordable for everyone.

Specsavers Glasgow Forge is open from 9:00am – 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday, and 11:00am – 5:00pm every Sunday. To book an appointment, call 0141 550 5140, or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/glasgowforge