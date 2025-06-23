Glasgow outpaces London for gym-based EV charging

New analysis reveals Glasgow and Edinburgh are among the UK’s most EV-friendly cities for fitness fans

A new study has revealed that Scottish cities are outperforming much of the UK when it comes to EV charging availability near gyms - with Glasgow and Edinburgh ranking among the best cities in the UK for EV-driving fitness fans.

The analysis, carried out by Drax Electric Vehicles, looked at public EV charging availability within a one-mile radius of 134 gym locations across the UK’s top ten chains. Each gym was compared against its local city average to uncover the most EV-accessible areas for gym-goers.

Glasgow and Edinburgh make the top five

Glasgow ranks second in the UK overall, offering an average of 96 public chargers within a one-mile radius of each gym. Edinburgh comes in fifth, with an average of 62.6 chargers – both well ahead of London, which averages just 56.8 chargers per gym.

Rank UK city Average number of EV chargers per gym (within a one-mile radius) 1 Manchester 172.6 2 Glasgow 96.4 3 Birmingham 90.4 4 Leeds 66.6 5 Edinburgh 62.6 6 London 56.8

Scottish gym brands are charging ahead

Several of the UK’s biggest gym groups operating in Scotland – including The Gym Group, Bannatyne, David Lloyd, and Nuffield Health – are contributing to better charging access, with many sites benefiting from nearby or on-site EV infrastructure.

Among those with locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh, The Gym Group leads the way, offering the most consistent access to public EV chargers. PureGym, which also operates in both cities, performs strongly as well.

Adam Hall, Director at Drax Electric Vehicles, said: “These findings show how regional investment in public charging is already paying off in cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh. As more people adopt electric vehicles, the ability to charge while going about everyday routines – like hitting the gym – is becoming a key consideration.”

He added: “We’re at a pivotal moment where better public charging infrastructure can make the switch to EVs easier, especially for people without access to a home charger.”

Everyday charging is becoming part of the fitness journey

With electric vehicle adoption continuing to rise and gyms playing an increasingly important role in people’s weekly routines, charging access at these locations could increasingly influence both fitness and transport choices.