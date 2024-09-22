Glasgow Park Named In Top Five UK Dog-Walking Destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brand-new social dog walking group rounds up the best dog walking parks across the country

As summer draws to a close, it’s important that dog-owners continue to get outdoors and make the most of the precious time spent walking their four-legged friends. The UK’s largest social dog walking group, Walkie Dogs, which launched in August, has put together a list of the five most scenic parks in the UK to be enjoyed by dogs and owners alike!

Glasgow – Kelvingrove Park

Kelvingrove Park has plenty of green space for your furry friend to run and play! With views of the River Kelvin and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, it makes a beautiful dog walk in a convenient location. The park is also home to a range of local bird life, so nature enthusiasts can keep a lookout for new species as they stroll through the gardens.

Danny Silk, Founder of Walkie Dogs, taking his dogs on a stroll

Durham – Wharton Park

Wharton Park in Durham is a picturesque park situated on a hill offering stunning views of Durham city centre. There’s also a cafe on site, as well as an outdoor space for people to gather and enjoy performances, so there’s plenty to see and do for dogs and owners alike!

London – Regent’s Park

Regent’s Park in London is packed with sights and activities to be enjoyed by people and pups of all ages, including that famous view from the top of Primrose Hill. Home to London’s largest outdoor sports area and a large lake with boat hire available, there’s plenty to do for hours on end. The space is a hub of nature in the heart of the city, with over 120 species of bird, a population of hedgehogs, as well as 5,000 varieties of tree, so there’s an abundance of wildlife for you and your furry companion to take in on your daily stroll!

Bristol – Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a popular park in the middle of Bristol with a nature reserve and views of the city from the historic Cabot Tower. The convenient location makes it an excellent walk for those who want to stay close to the city centre, but still want a stimulating walk for their pup.

Leeds – Roundhay Park

Despite its convenient location close to the city centre, Roundhay Park boasts vast green space for man’s best friend to run and play. With lovely play areas for children and a beautiful lake in which wildlife can thrive, this delightful gem in the middle of Leeds is one you and your pet won’t want to miss!

Danny Silk, Founder and Pack Leader of Walkie Dogs, said: “We’re huge advocates for the positive impact that walking can have on a person’s mental health. We’ve put together this list of dog walks in the hopes that it will inspire dog-owners to get outdoors with their pets and spend some important time immersing themselves in the beautiful nature and wildlife the UK has to offer.”

For more information on Walkie Dogs and all they have to offer, visit https://walkiedogs.com/