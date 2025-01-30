Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Dry January ends and Fast Feb begins, a study by Dry Drinker, a leading no/low-alcohol retailer, identified the ‘driest’ cities across the UK, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The study found Scotland to be the second ‘driest’ country in the UK, with England ranking first followed by Wales in third, and Northern Ireland last. The press release also features commentary from Daisy Cole, Drink Expert at Dry Drinker.

For data on specific cities or regions, let us know. The full analysis spans 3,345 UK cities. You can find all the details and commentary in the press release below.

Glasgow Ranked ‘Driest’ City as 12K Seek No/Low Alcohol Drinks

Glasgow and Edinburgh rank in the UK’s top 10 ‘driest’ cities. Scotland is listed as the second ‘driest’ country in the UK with over 45k consumers seeking no/low alcohol drinks. Drink expert says pubs remain central to after-work culture, but 0.0 ABV drinks offer a mindful, social alternative.

Credit: Dry Drinker

Data analysts at Dry Drinker examined internal consumer data to identify the 'driest' areas in the UK. The analysis covered cities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This press release highlights the top five cities in ranked order, but additional data is available upon request. The complete analysis includes data from 3,345 cities.

Glasgow Ranks Highest in Central Belt Region for Most Sober Curious

Scotland's largest city, it comes as no surprise Glasgow has ranked first with 12,735 consumers seeking no/low alcohol drinks.

The hilly and picturesque city of Edinburgh, known for its historic architecture and stunning natural scenery, comes in second place with 8,013 users.

Rounding off the top 10 is Bellshill, located in North Lanarkshire and just under 40 miles west of Edinburgh, with 405 consumers.

Over 45 THOUSAND Scotts are opting for no/low alcohol Drinks.

In second place, for the driest country in the UK and known for its whisky; the rise of the sober-curious movement seems to be making its way through Scotland with 46,243 users.

London however is driving this increase, as it tops the table with half a million Brits in England now opting for no/low alcohol drinks as 582,686 consumers look for drink alternatives.

Despite their national love for rugby and home-brewed beers, Wales ranks third on the list with 26,383 users. Rounding off the final top spot as the least dry country in the UK is Northern Ireland with 10,115 consumers.

Two Scottish Cities Rank in UK’s Top 10 as ‘DRIEST’ Areas

Scotland’s port city, Glasgow, secured fourth spot with 12,735 consumers interested in no/low alcohol drinks. But in seventh place, Edinburgh, also referred to as the UK's greenest city and Scotland's capital saw 8,013 consumers seek no/low alcohol alternatives.

London saw the highest amount of interest with 180,439. This was then followed by the North West hub - Manchester, with 18,659 users and Birmingham coming in third with 14,619 consumers. Rounding off the top 10 cities in the UK is Liverpool with 6,103 users.

Daisy Cole, Drink Expert at Dry Drinker comments on why cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh are leading the ‘sober curious’ movement.

“It’s no surprise to see Glasgow and Edinburgh leading the charge in Scotland’s growing sober-curious trend. Both cities are cultural powerhouses with thriving social scenes where post-work drinks are a long-standing tradition. From the lively bars of Glasgow's Merchant City to the sophisticated spots of Edinburgh’s New Town, socialising over drinks has always been part of the urban rhythm.

“However, the landscape is shifting. With the rise of the Gen Z-driven sober curious movement, these cities are adapting, offering an increasing array of no- and low-alcohol options.

This trend allows people to maintain the social energy of post-work gatherings while making more mindful choices. It’s clear that Glasgow and Edinburgh are embracing this evolution, carving out a leading role in redefining how we socialise without alcohol."