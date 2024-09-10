Glasgow residents can explore city’s hidden gems as Doors Open Days Festival celebrates 35th Year

The city of Glasgow is gearing up for an exciting celebration as Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival marks its 35th year, inviting residents to discover the inside of buildings they’ve never seen before.

Running from September 16-22, and delivered annually by Glasgow Building Preservation Trust (GBPT), this year’s festival is supported by Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Heritage Trust.

The 2024 festival programme promises a vibrant showcase of the city’s rich architectural and cultural heritage with a special focus on the theme "We’re All Here": Diversity & Diaspora.

Over 100 buildings and special places – some of which are rarely open to the public – will throw open their doors, including the mesmerising Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre, Greyfriars’ Biophilic Garden and the Glasgow Women’s Library.

Showcasing a rich diversity in design and history that reflects the varied communities that populate and use them, the festival is set to attract a wide audience of 'building baggers,' families, curious newcomers, Glasgow residents and visitors.

Sally Johnston, Festival and Events Manager at the GBPT, said: “We wanted to adapt the European Heritage Days theme to resonate with Glasgow's own cultural context and to celebrate the diverse people and ideas that contribute to our city’s dynamic character.

“Inspired by European Heritage Days' theme of "Routes, Networks and Connections," this year’s theme has been tailored to reflect Glasgow’s unique cultural heritage and will highlight how immigration and emigration have shaped Glasgow throughout history into the multicultural hub it is today.

“The festival is a huge community effort, with participants creating experiences in buildings, leading heritage trails and hosting events that showcase this dynamic city. We have amazing Festival volunteers who return year on year to provide vital support to help it run for the week and a small team at GBPT who bring it all together.

“It’s about honouring the people who have come to call this city home and the impact they have had on shaping its vibrant culture. This year’s festival promises an unforgettable week of discovery and we’re sure all of those who attend will have a new-found appreciation for Glasgow.

“As the city continues its post-COVID revitalisation, Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival is also set to shine a spotlight on the development of Sauchiehall Street as a Culture and Heritage District and celebrate the resilience and diversity of Glasgow's communities.”

Founded in 1982, GBPT is a charity that works to repair and repurpose historic buildings by converting them for viable new uses. Since its inception, the organisation has saved more than 30 buildings, including landmark church St Andrew’s in the Square in 2000, Kelvingrove Bandstand in 2014 and most recently, Glasgow Green’s West Boathouse in 2022.

Sally added: "At Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, we collaborate with community groups, charities, local authorities, and social enterprises to breathe new life into historic buildings. We take on some of the most challenging projects that others are unwilling or unable to tackle.

“It’s hoped that following this year’s festival, attendees will walk away with a true understanding that all places are shaped by the people who come and who leave and a tolerance for others, their cultures and heritage and how great Glasgow is.”

Some of the building highlights, each offering a unique glimpse into the city’s architectural and cultural diversity, set to be open to the public during the festival include:

• Glasgow Women’s Library: Focusing on migrant women’s stories through the "She Settles in the Shields" exhibition.• Greyfriars Biophilic Garden: A community garden atop an old gas works site, showcasing urban agriculture and community collaboration.• Garnethill Multicultural Centre: A community-run centre hosting meals, dances, and cultural events, including the famous Garnethill Lion dance.• Listen Gallery: A sound arts gallery, where listening is explored as a transformative act.• Ottoman Coffee House: A family-run café in a historic building, once home to the Glasgow Music Society.• Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre: Featuring mechanical sculptures created by Russian exiles, offering a unique theatrical experience.• Springburn Shopping Centre: Pop-up gallery spaces as part of a wider project exploring the impact of planning and regeneration in the area.

The Festival Hub will return to the University of Glasgow’s Advanced Research Centre (The ARC) with events taking place inside the building and in the adjoining outdoor St Mungo Square.

The ARC will be hosting film screenings, talks and exhibitions, and will collaborate with the university research community. The ARC will also be host to Explorathon Festival, Scotland’s annual public engagement research festival, over the weekend of 21 and 22 September, where there will be even more free events to attend.

Look out for some showcase events in special places and a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the refurbishment of Kelvingrove Bandstand as it continues to celebrate its 100th year.

David Cook, Director of GBPT, said: “Though perhaps best known for rescuing and repurposing much loved historic buildings, we at Glasgow Building preservation Trust are really proud to bring Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival to the city’s residents and visitors every year.

"Everyone who comes from Glasgow, or moves to the city from elsewhere, quickly feels like it’s their city…that they own the place. Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival is the city’s opportunity to take that sense of ownership at its word, look behind the scenes, and see into your favourite buildings and places.

"We also strive to make sure that we reach out into all communities, to make this a city-wide, community-led festival which allows people to explore the buildings, community groups, history and stories of their place, their city.”

Niall Murphy, Director of Glasgow City Heritage Trust said: "As proud supporters of Glasgow Doors Open Days, we are thrilled to see the festival continue to not only showcase our beautiful buildings but also tell the stories of the people who have shaped our city.

"This year's theme, celebrating diversity and diaspora, perfectly captures the spirit of Glasgow - a welcoming, multicultural hub where history and modernity coexist.

"We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to discover new aspects of Glasgow, and find a deeper appreciation for our shared cultural heritage.”

To explore the Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival 2024 programme and for details on how to book, please visit the glasgowdoorsopendays.org.uk.