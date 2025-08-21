Glasgow shopper scoops over £600 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Glasgow, and one lucky local winner has raised £605.79 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 12. Lucky shopper Sharon Holding, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, nominated her daughter-in-law, Shannon, to take part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Shannon’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Sharon Holding, said: “We are over the moon! The Staff at Aldi’s Crown Street branch are second to none! Daniel and the team were so friendly and helpful, explaining everything clearly and making us feel welcome.

“The team were so kind in giving support and also packing all the bags of our Sweep- a credit to Aldi, they should be so proud of themselves.”

CHAS Spiritual Care and Bereavement Lead, Amanda Reid, said: “At CHAS, we provide unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys. We offer tailored palliative care, respite, family support, and bereavement and spiritual care, helping them make the most of every precious moment.

“We are here for children and families in every part of Scotland no matter where they live, including 11 in the NHS Glasgow area, providing care in our two hospices and alongside NHS teams in Scotland’s three children’s hospitals, through the heartbreak of knowing a child may die young.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Sharon and Shannon who managed to raise a fantastic £605 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for themselves.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/