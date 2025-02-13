Glasgow sweethearts celebrate 58 years of marriage

Glasgow sweethearts prove that love conquers all as they celebrate 58 years married despite living apart. Carol (78) and Mick (80) are celebrating 58 years of marriage this year in June, having met in May of 1966 and wedding six months later in St Robert Bellarmine Church in Glasgow.

Sadly, the pair have been forced to live apart for the last four years while Carol resides at Oakview Manor Care Home in Glasgow.

Since moving there in 2021 due to her dementia, Carol has been visited by Mick every single day, a testament to the strength of their lifelong bond.

Mick said: “I visit Carol every day and get her out of the home for a wee bit. Sometimes she comes back to the house with me, and she gets that sense of familiarity despite her dementia. Some days she remembers me, others she doesn’t but we always have a lovely time.

“The staff are such a great support both to Carol and to me and they make me feel at home as much as they do Carol. It can be hard sometimes to navigate the new way our relationship works but the staff at the home have been brilliant at helping us.”

Carol and Mick have a daughter and a son, and they describe feeling lucky to have five wonderful grandkids. Mick regularly visits the home with their daughter and often share Carols favourite treat – an upside-down pineapple cake.

Caroline, home manager at Oakview Manor said: “Mick is a part of the Oakview Manor family. He has never missed a single visit, it’s always so lovely to see his face coming through the door. We’re happy to support their relationship in any way we can and always do our best to promote Carol’s independence. It’s so important to help them continue to nourish the marriage they have built over the last 58 years.”

Oakview Manor Care Home is part of the Oakminster Healthcare group that currently has five care homes across Glasgow. They include Cumbrae House near St George’s Cross, Florence House in Govan, Chester Park in Kinning Park, Oakview Manor in Pollokshields and Oakbridge Care Home in Knightswood.

