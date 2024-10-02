Glasgow: The Dark Side Tour - returning this Halloween!

By Liv Barber
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 18:51 BST
Walk in the footsteps of murderers, grave robbers and inmates on this after-dark Halloween tour of Glasgow. Secure your spot at: https://walkingtoursin.com/scotland-tours/glasgow/glasgowdarkside/

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT 2024 - limited tickets available so book early!

Back for the fifth year after four sell outs, come and explore the dark history of Glasgow!

Uncover Glasgow's secrets and skeletons; from unsolved true crime murders and tales of notorious prison inmates, to grave robbing and Glasgow’s foundations as a city built on the back of slavery. This 1.5 hour special event tour will bring our dark past into light as you discover a unique side to this iconic city.

Glasgow: The Dark Side Tour

A city well-known for its turbulent past, Glasgow has a lot of secrets. Built by industry, shaped by its working class, and run by gangs operating out of ice-cream vans, there's so much to learn from Glasgow's dark history.

This 1.5 hour tour with a local guide will take you on a walk in the darker side of our history, some centuries ago, some decades ago, and some still happening in the city today.

Tour highlights:

  • The last hanging in Scotland
  • The inspiration behind Frankenstein
  • Grave robbers
  • Bible John…& much more!

Dates and times: 31st October - 3rd November at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Duration: 1.5 hours

Price: £15pp

Meeting Point: Glasgow Cathedral, Castle St, Glasgow G4 0QZ

Finishing point: Outside Glasgow Green near the High Court

Booking: Click Here

This tour is for adults aged 18+ only

