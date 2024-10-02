Glasgow: The Dark Side Tour - returning this Halloween!
SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT 2024 - limited tickets available so book early!
Back for the fifth year after four sell outs, come and explore the dark history of Glasgow!
Uncover Glasgow's secrets and skeletons; from unsolved true crime murders and tales of notorious prison inmates, to grave robbing and Glasgow’s foundations as a city built on the back of slavery. This 1.5 hour special event tour will bring our dark past into light as you discover a unique side to this iconic city.
A city well-known for its turbulent past, Glasgow has a lot of secrets. Built by industry, shaped by its working class, and run by gangs operating out of ice-cream vans, there's so much to learn from Glasgow's dark history.
This 1.5 hour tour with a local guide will take you on a walk in the darker side of our history, some centuries ago, some decades ago, and some still happening in the city today.
Tour highlights:
- The last hanging in Scotland
- The inspiration behind Frankenstein
- Grave robbers
- Bible John…& much more!
Dates and times: 31st October - 3rd November at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Duration: 1.5 hours
Price: £15pp
Meeting Point: Glasgow Cathedral, Castle St, Glasgow G4 0QZ
Finishing point: Outside Glasgow Green near the High Court
Booking: Click Here
This tour is for adults aged 18+ only
