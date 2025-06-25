Glasgow TUI veteran reveals top tips after 25 years curating dream holidays

TUI Travel Agent Brinder Kaur has lifted the lid on her top travel tips after celebrating her 25th anniversary at TUI’s Glasgow Fort store.

One of her main tips is encouraging Glasgow holidaymakers to think outside the box when it comes to planning their next getaway.

“My biggest tip is to consider different destinations that you can fly to from Scotland, such as Cape Verde, and not just your traditional Spain holiday. This will give you more choice and differing experiences, and a chance to visit a destination you wouldn’t normally think of.

"Cape Verde offers the perfect sunny escape from our cold, dark winters and on average a glass of wine or a beer will only set you back around 3 euros”.

“The scenery in Cape Verde is spectacular, with volcanic landscapes meeting the most beautiful turquoise waters. It’s still emerging as a mainstream destination, which means you can enjoy unspoilt beaches and authentic local experiences without the crowds. It's perfect for water sports enthusiasts too, with world-class windsurfing conditions

“When it comes to travel, another top tip is to pack smart, with light and essential items only. Investing in some good travel-sized toiletries is also a good idea.

“Make sure you do your research on the local customs and what activities will be on offer to really maximise your trip. Embrace the local cultures, which can be easily done by learning a few words in the local language”.

Brinder first began her career with TUI back in 2000, and what began as a part-time position quickly turned into a lifelong passion.

"From a young age, I had a strong desire to travel and explore the world. I always dreamed of becoming cabin crew, so working in travel felt like the perfect fit,” said Brinder.

Over her years at TUI, Brinder has worked in the contact centre, as a homeworker and now as a travel agent in one of TUI’s busiest retail stores, which recorded the highest number of customer bookings out of all UK and Ireland stores last financial year. Her favourite part of her job is helping customers plan their dream holidays.

"I genuinely enjoy meeting and talking to people from all over the country. Helping customers plan their holidays is such a rewarding experience, it's wonderful to be part of something that brings people so much joy."

"Working in the travel industry has taught me that everyone values experiences, even if they are slightly nuanced. Some want adventure, others relaxation, but the joy of travel is universal.”

Over the past two and a half decades, Brinder has observed many evolving travel trends among Glasgow residents. While Spain and Turkey remain popular European destinations, she says more Scottish travellers are now seeking unique experiences in the Caribbean, Asia and the Middle East.

Deputy Store Manager at Glasgow Fort Laura Mcluskey said:“Having worked with Brinder for over 10 years, she is truly one of the most inspiring colleagues I've encountered. She generously shares her expertise with our team, contributing significantly to our status as the busiest TUI store in the UK&I for four consecutive years. A consistent top seller who has won regional travel advisor of the year and numerous company awards, Brinder is genuinely a legend in our store”.