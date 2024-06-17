Glasgow’s Golden Generation continue to be there for isolated older adults thanks to Ben Nevis climb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow’s Golden Generation (GGG), a charity that helps reduce loneliness and isolation in older adults, has received more than £1,800 thanks to the fundraising efforts of staff at Gallagher.

15 staff members from the insurance and risk management firm took on the eight hour challenge at the end of May, raising a huge sum of cash.

The charity, which runs two day centres in Glasgow, has been supporting older adults since 1948. They also offer welfare advice, a befriending service, digital inclusion classes and support for a network of clubs which are run by volunteers throughout the city.

Tamara Kaminska, management accountant, is one of the team who took on the mammoth challenge to raise funds for GGG. She said: “I have volunteered in the centres a few times and know what a great charity GGG is. At Christmas we helped wrap presents for the older people and then at lunch time we served food and had a chat with the people in the centre.

“Many of the people I spoke to live alone, with no family nearby. The centre is their community and gives them more of a purpose to get out of the house and socialise. I come from Poland, and there isn’t as much support as there seems to be here in Glasgow - it’s nice to know there is a place for older people to go to.”

Gallagher Glasgow team partnered with GGG last year and has supported the charity in many ways through volunteering in their day centres each month, Christmas hampers and monetary donations for events.

Tamara continued: “We had a great time climbing the rocky terrain of Ben Nevis, and getting to the top we all had a huge sense of achievement. We are so pleased with the money we raised to support GGG. If anyone reading this enjoys doing challenges like this – you might as well do it for charity as it means to can help others, spread awareness and achieve something for yourself!”

Fiona Hird, Chief Executive Officer at Glasgow’s Golden Generation, said: “I recall taking on this charity challenge in the 90s, in an attempt to do the highest workout in Britain and I am so grateful that the team at Gallagher have pushed themselves to take on the highest peak in the UK to raise a huge sum of money for GGG. We really couldn’t deliver our services across Glasgow without the help of fundraisers like Tamara and the team.

“The last few years have been so hard for charities and communities. We are inspired by our supporters who have takenn part in fundraising challenges like this climb, to raise much needed funds so we can continue to provide vital services for older adults in Glasgow.”

If you would like to take part in a fundraising challenge to raise money for GGG, you can get in touch at [email protected].