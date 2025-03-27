Glasgow's growing freelance sector gets digital boost

A Scottish web design firm is tapping into Glasgow's growing freelance sector with the launch of a new online tool to help organise work from home professionals and small businesses.

Since 2022, the freelance market has been growing at a steady rate. There are now over two million freelancers working around the UK, which accounts for around 50 per cent of the total self-employed workforce.

As the trend for remote working continues to gather pace, NorthColour has stepped in with ‘Worktabs’ to help take the strain out of administrative workload, boost efficiency and simplify business management.

Worktabs is a smart, all-in-one work organiser and invoicing platform that has been designed specifically for freelancers, creatives and digital professionals who juggle multiple projects and clients.

James Anderson (left) and Stuart Haston (right) co-founded NorthColour in 2006

The first product of its kind in the UK, Worktabs’ unique single-screen layout allows users to seamlessly track new business leads, current workload, invoices and payments on one online platform without switching views.

With everything in one place, freelancers and small businesses can easily manage tasks, track deadlines, and monitor payments, ensuring no critical details slip through the cracks.

Its built-in invoicing and payment integration system allows users to generate invoices with a single click; accept online payments quickly and securely; as well as receive real-time notifications when invoices are viewed and paid.

Worktabs also offers a suite of smart features for increased productivity and to enhance workflow efficiency, including automated late payment reminders; digital quotes with e-signing; and at-a-glance billing insights. A quick-view income tracker also provides real-time visibility into earnings from leads, through to paid invoices.

Worktabs creator, NorthColour, specialises in innovative web design and business solutions, developing tools that meet real-world demands and enhancing operational efficiency across a range of industries. The firm also provides a range of creative services, including branding, photography, graphic design and videography.

Co-founder of NorthColour and co-creator of Worktabs, James Anderson, said: “There is no other app on the market that has Worktabs’ simple visual interface with invoicing and payments built in. We pride ourselves on the simplicity and ease of use of the app and we think that’s why our users use it so regularly.

“Worktabs’ most powerful feature is being able to see your entire workload from a bird's eye view at a single glance, allowing you to know instantly where you should be allocating your focus.

“Our goal is to empower freelance professionals and small businesses to focus more on their core work and less on administrative tasks.”

Mr Anderson added: “Worktabs started as a solution for our own internal business needs. We quickly realised its potential to help creative freelancers streamline their workflows and reduce the hassle of workload management.

“Many freelancers already use Kanban style systems like Trello to manage their workflow. We’ve just taken a new angle on this, tailored it and added in invoicing and payments.

“We’re already rolling out Worktabs to freelancers across the UK, but we’ve also designed the app to work in most countries around the world.”

The simple design of Worktabs means it can be used by anyone that has clients, jobs and invoices. Current daily users include web developers, designers, photographers, artists, copywriters, film makers, jewellery designers and tradesmen across the UK. The app has quickly become a vital part of users’ daily workflow.

Worktabs offers free online demonstrations and a 14-day free trial.For more information on Worktabs, go to www.tryworktabs.com or contact [email protected]