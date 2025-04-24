Glasgow’s Helping Heroes bringing back football partnership with Rangers FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known as Glasgow Veterans United (GVU), the popular football and social programme is making a comeback thanks to Glasgow’s Helping Heroes (GHH), a partnership between Glasgow City Council and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

In partnership with the Rangers Charity Foundation, GVU is a fantastic opportunity to stay active and stay involved with the veteran community in Glasgow. In previous years GVU has operated as an actual running football team. This left out many beneficiaries who love football but are older or less able to play the game at full speed. In an effort to increase accessibility for all veterans, this version of GVU will be walking football.

Sessions will take place on Tuesdays during term time, from 11am to 1pm, at the Ibrox Community Centre, across the street from the iconic home of Rangers FC. The first hour will be warmups and a friendly match of walking football on the practice pitch, led by Rangers Community Coaches. The second hour will shift inside for teas, coffees, and chats with other players, as well as a chance to get to know the GHH team and the support they provide.

Elsa Geeraedts, Project and Office Coordinator at Glasgow’s Helping Heroes, is thrilled the programme is making a return: “We’re excited to get started and bring Glasgow Veterans United back to the community. It’s been a popular programme in the past, and we are excited to be able to bring football to veterans of all ages, genders, and skill levels.

The team from a previous GVU session.

“With GVU we want to attract an audience that wouldn’t be comfortable asking for help in any other setting. We want this to be an inclusive and open environment, where people can open up about any issues they’re battling.”

For more information about Glasgow Veterans United and how to join, you can fill out the contact form here. You can also reach the GHH team by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 0141 488 3652.

More information about SSAFA can be found at www.ssafa.org.uk.