Glasgow's Sara Sheridan at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival in September
Featuring nine panels over Friday and Saturday, the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival will include a Friday evening fireside chat between award winning author Maggie O'Farrell and renowned literary agent, Jenny Brown. Confirmed authors include CJ Cooke, Nadia El-Fassi, Amita Murray, Dr Lesley McDowell, Sara Sheridan, Heidi Swain and Lucy Jane Wood.
For writers, award-winning Scottish author Angela Jackson will once again lead a workshop on writing commercial fiction and Simon & Schuster’s Sara-Jade Virtue will reprise her sellout editing workshop.
This year, there’s an electrifying agent speed dating event where aspiring authors can pitch their stories to three top-tier publishing professionals. Additionally, dive into the enchanting world of fairy tales and folklore with a captivating workshop led by Napier University’s Elizabeth Dearnley.
The festival culminates in a riotous cocktails and cabaret evening featuring readings from 2023 Loud Poets winner RJ Hunter, erotica writer Lucy Debussy, and more.
Festival and event passes are on sale. £62 for all nine panels or £12 per event. £50 and £9 for concessions.
The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival team is also excited to announce a brand-new podcast, SHE READS, launching 27th June and hosted by Jen Hyatt, former host of Two Lit Chicks. It features an array of female authors discussing writing and their favourite books from the past 12 months.
The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival is coordinated by a passionate volunteer committee, including Olivia Kekewich (Assistant Manager and Events Coordinator at the Edinburgh Bookshop), Jane Anderson and Kristin Pedroja (Edinburgh Writers’ Forum), and authors Emma Steele, Jen Hyatt, and Robin Facer.
Olivia Kekewich, Programme Director, emphasises, “We’re an inclusive event and welcome everyone who enjoys reading and writing women’s fiction—whether it’s romance, saga, fantasy, historical, or book club fiction. We offer a unique opportunity for readers to meet the authors who bring them joy.”
Join us for a celebration of women’s stories and the incredible authors who write them at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival 2024!
Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh