Glasgow's Tech for Inclusion: Creating a fairer future

This is Milk is proud to announce Tech for Inclusion, an unmissable event set for March 20 at Platform in Glasgow.

This conference and Gala Dinner will unite the brightest minds in tech and innovation to tackle the pressing issues of creating a more inclusive and equitable future through technology. With thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the industry, this is the place to be for anyone committed to shaping the future of tech.

The Tech for Inclusion conference will explore how technology can be harnessed to break down barriers and drive change. With a focus on the challenges and opportunities in creating an inclusive tech landscape, the event will feature dynamic discussions that highlight real-world solutions for building a tech ecosystem that reflects diversity, equality, and accessibility.

The event will feature 18 of the UK's most forward-thinking tech experts and entrepreneurs, all of whom are leading the charge in making technology work for everyone. As the world rapidly moves towards new technological frontiers, it’s critical to ask: How can we ensure that tech serves everyone? This event will tackle these questions head-on, with practical insights and valuable networking opportunities for all attendees.

Angela Prentner-Smith

As the conference draws to a close, the excitement kicks up a notch with the exclusive gala dinner, starting at 7pm. This is more than just a meal – it’s an opportunity to unwind and enjoy a delicious three-course seated dinner in the company of like-minded individuals and our keynote speakers. Whether you’re forging new relationships or deepening existing ones, the gala dinner offers the perfect setting to mingle. Let loose and dance it all off to the beats of our live DJ. Tickets are £95 per person or £800 for a table of 10.

Angela Prentner-Smith, Founder and CEO of This is Milk, said, "At This is Milk, we believe technology is a powerful tool for driving positive change. By bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, we are creating a space where ideas can flourish, collaborations can ignite, and we can collectively work toward a more inclusive and equitable future. I invite everyone who is passionate about making a real difference to join us at this important event."

This is your chance to be part of a movement that is actively shaping the future of tech. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with some of the most influential voices in the industry, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the tech world, and join a community dedicated to transforming technology into a force for good.

The Tech for Inclusion conference and gala dinner will take place on March 20 at Platform, Glasgow. Sponsorship opportunities are available and early registration is encouraged.

To secure your place at the conference and gala. please visit https://www.thisismilk.co.uk/tech-for-inclusion