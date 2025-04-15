Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel unveils exclusive outdoor champagne bar in partnership with Veuve Clicquot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Champagne lovers from across the city will now be able to enjoy a glass of their favourite bubbly alfresco, as voco Grand Central Hotel launches its first-ever outdoor champagne experience in partnership with luxury champagne brand, Veuve Clicquot.

Set to raise the bar on summertime sipping, the newly unveiled experience – which will officially open in Spring 2025 – will be positioned at the hotel’s Gordon Street entrance, transforming the terrace into a sun-soaked, Riviera-inspired haven in the heart of the city centre.

Brought to life in partnership with luxury champagne house Veuve Clicquot, part of the LVMH portfolio, the exclusive new location is set to build on the reputation of the hotel’s award-winning Champagne Central.

Offering an elegant new way to enjoy a glass of fizz, the pop-up will offer premium pours and summer spritzes all within a vibrant yet relaxed setting with Veuve Clicquot-branded parasols, chic signage, plush cushions and cosy blankets setting the scene.

Perfectly suited for the ultimate summer selfie, the Instagram-worthy space has been designed to evoke the glamour of a French summer – complete with deck chairs, ice buckets, and luxury touches throughout. The striking installation comes amid the recent regeneration of Glasgow’s Hope Street area, which has seen significant investment in and around the neighbourhood in recent months.

Katie Moran, Director of Operations at voco Grand Central, said: “We’re very excited to bring this new alfresco experience to life in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a celebratory toast or catching up with friends in the sunshine, our new outdoor bar is a stunning new spot for summer drinks, weekend indulgence, or pre-travel toasts before heading into Glasgow Central Station.”

The pop-up will offer a dedicated drinks menu featuring Veuve Clicquot Champagne by the glass and bottle, along with seasonal serves and spritz-style cocktails – the perfect complement to long summer evenings.

The Champagne Central pop-up will open this spring, with confirmed dates and timings being released shortly.