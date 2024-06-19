Glaswegians ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of upcoming ban on pavement parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ban on pavement parking is expected soon in Glasgow - and many consider it a ‘good thing’.

Glaswegians are overwhelmingly in favour of upcoming plans to ban motorists from parking on the pavement in the city.

Glasgow is set to follow Edinburgh's lead and enforce a ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs later this year.

According to a study by used car dealership group Big Motoring World, nearly three in four (72%) Glasgow locals agree that this should be made illegal.

Glasgow is set to enforce a ban on pavement parking soon.

Pavement parking has been banned in London since 1974, any many other city councils across the UK have been trying to bring in a ban too.

The Scottish Government recently gave local authorities the power to enforce this themselves.

More than 750 warning notices have apparently already been issued to drivers in Glasgow for ‘parking dangerously’.

At a recent council meeting, it was implied that the introduction of these new pavement parking rules could commence in the near future.

The fine is expected to be £100, reduced to £50 if paid withing 14 days.

Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World added: “Pavement parking is a topic that is sure to divide opinion.

“Pedestrians are often frustrated at their path being blocked by cars, but many motorists who have no choice but to park on narrow roads (and do not have access to a driveway) will be scratching their heads and wondering what they are supposed to do.