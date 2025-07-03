Graham House showapartment launches as the historical apartments reach significant milestone

Renovated building Graham House at Cala’s Jordanhill Park development reaches more than 50 per cent sold milestone ahead of Open House weekend.



Cala Homes (West) flagship development in Glasgow’s west end, Jordanhill Park continues to grow as its historical apartment building, Graham House celebrates the launch of its show apartment.

The Graham House building, completed in 1917, is a former student residence for those studying at the David Stow teacher training college within Jordanhill Park. It has been reimagined to offer a collection of just 20 bespoke one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments including two three-bedroom duplexes.

The new one-bedroom showapartment, set within the Graham House building, was designed by Get Fully Furnished to offer potential purchasers a glimpse of the lifestyle at Jordanhill Park’s latest historical offering.

Graham House showapartment bedroom

Since the heritage apartments launched off plan less than a few months ago, they have proven popular with buyers as more than 50 per cent of the apartments are now reserved.

Set within acres of parkland, Jordanhill Park has a home for all types of buyers looking for city living, including the three-bedroom final duplex home in the Category B-listed David Stow building, spacious four- and five-bedroom townhouses and the Sycamore Collection of new-build apartments which range from one- to three-bedrooms.

For those hoping to see a range of these new build properties for themselves before making a decision, Cala is hosting an Open House weekend on the 5th and 6th July, offering buyers the opportunity to explore the development and different housetypes available, with the sales teams who will be on hand to discuss tailored financial and interior packages available, including up to full LBTT fees covered by Cala on selected homes.

Those interested are welcome to pop in between 12 and 4pm throughout the weekend to explore a wide range of homestyles whilst enjoying drinks and nibbles at the recently crowned ‘Development of the Year’ at the 2025 Homes for Scotland awards. All townhouse styles are available to view as well as the new Graham House show apartment and the final duplex apartment within the David Stow building.

Graham House exterior

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales & Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “With all but one of the properties at the David Stow building reserved, we’re thrilled that we have the Graham House apartments available for those looking for low maintenance living whilst enjoying the best of both worlds in this historical building.

“Buyers can view the new show apartment which is now open within the stunning building and can talk to our expert sales team about how to make a move to Graham House possible. There are just seven homes still available within the building so it’s an exclusive opportunity to secure a slice of iconic Glasgow history within a beautiful parkland setting.

“What’s even more exciting is the wide range of homes available for those looking for something different from our popular townhouses to the new contemporary apartments in the Sycamore Collection. The Open House event is the perfect opportunity to see what’s on offer at this stunning development.”

Jordanhill Park is a multi-award-winning development within Glasgow’s west end which offers high specification, sustainable living all within reach of the city centre.

To register attendance for the Open House weekend on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July at Jordanhill Park, email [email protected] or call 0141 319 8954 to book your place and discuss available homes and tailored interior and financial incentives.

For more information on Jordanhill Park, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/glasgow/jordanhill-park/.