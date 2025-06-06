Graham's calls on Scots to vote for the nation's next cottage cheese flavour

Scotland’s number one food brand, Graham’s the Family Dairy, is calling on the public to help pick a brand-new flavour of its popular cottage cheese.

The ‘Choose Your Flavour’ campaign is making a return this summer at Scotland’s largest agricultural show, where visitors will be invited to vote on the next variety to join the fast-selling range.

Following the success of last year’s flavour vote for a new flavour of Protein 25 yogurt - which saw thousands choose a Rhubarb winner - the family-run dairy is once again putting the power in the hands of the people.

In the lead-up to the Royal Highland Show, the public will be invited to suggest brand new flavour ideas for Graham’s Cottage Cheese via the company’s social media channels and website. From these submissions, three flavours will be selected and unveiled ahead of the event where attendees will have the chance to cast their vote to decide which one should become the next addition to the growing cottage cheese range.

Dr Robert Graham

Robert Graham, Managing Director at Graham’s Family Dairy, said: “It’s great to see a product that was once seen as old-fashioned now making a serious comeback. Whether it’s whipped, spread, spooned or stirred into a recipe, our traditional and high-protein cottage cheese has become a staple in many people’s diets so why not give those people a chance to have their say.

“As fifth generation farmers, the show has always been such an important event for our family and business, we wanted to do something special again - this time inviting people to help shape the next chapter of our growing cottage cheese range. We’re excited to see which flavour wins the public’s hearts - and tastebuds - at this year’s show.”

Fuelled by viral TikTok trends and a national shift toward high-protein, minimally processed foods, cottage cheese has become a staple for the health-conscious shopper. The comeback has been so strong that Graham’s has seen a 40% rise in sales and launched its brand-new Protein Cottage Cheese earlier this year.

One of its latest products, Graham’s Protein Cottage Cheese contains 30g of protein in every 200g pot and comes in Natural flavour. Graham’s traditional cottage cheese - made using open-vat methods for a firmer curd and fuller bite - has become a household favourite once again, driving significant growth not just in Scotland but in export markets.

Voting for the next cottage cheese flavour is open to everyone, with people able to cast votes in person at the Royal Highland Show but also across Graham’s social media channels, and online via the Graham’s Family Dairy website in the lead-up to the event.

To find out more about Graham’s ‘Choose Your Flavour’ campaign, visit https://www.grahamsfamilydairy.com/campaigns/our-next-flavour/