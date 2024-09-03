Grammy winning Jazz icon Gregory Porter announces Glasgow Armadillo concert as part of 2025 UK Tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gregory Porter, the internationally acclaimed jazz and soul singer, is set to return to the UK for a series of highly anticipated performances in April/May 2025. The tour includes a concert at the Glasgow Armadillo on May 11th. Tickets on sale this Friday.

Gregory Porter, the internationally acclaimed jazz and soul singer, is set to return to the UK for a series of highly anticipated performances in April/May 2025. The tour will include three special nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where he will grace the stage on April 28th, April 29th and May 1st. In addition to his London concerts, Porter will also perform in Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

The tour includes a concert at the Glasgow Armadillo on May 11th. Tickets on sale this Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory has become one of the most successful jazz vocalists of his generation. With a voice that has been described as "liquid gold," Gregory Porter has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful baritone and deeply emotional performances. His unique blend of jazz, soul, and gospel has earned him critical acclaim and huge global success. Gregory’s return to the UK is a testament to his enduring appeal and his status as one of the most important voices in contemporary music.

Gregory Porter

The UK has also been particularly important. He has had the honour of performing multiple times for the late HM Queen Elizabeth II, most recently as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, alongside appearing on the biggest TV shows (Graham Norton, Jools Holland, Strictly Come Dancing, to name but a few).

Gregory also became the first celebrity to sing a lullaby on CBeebies Bedtime Stories and lent his distinctive voice to children’s BBC favourite ‘Numberblocks’. He has also hosted his own podcast, entitled ‘The Hang’, for which he was joined by such distinguished guests as Annie Lennox and duet-buddy Jeff Goldblum, amongst others.

Over the years, Gregory Porter has received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for his albums Liquid Spirit (2014) and Take Me to the Alley (2017). His ability to effortlessly blend genres while staying true to his jazz roots has made him a standout artist in the music industry, who is able to cut through the noise of genres and the mess of life, with his rich, soulful voice and exuberant personality lifting everyone and everything.

In addition to his Grammy wins, Porter has been honored with several other awards and nominations, solidifying his place among the greats of modern music.